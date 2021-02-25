While Marvel Studios has re-entered the world of television through WandaVision and already has an impressive list of upcoming shows like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki, the future of its earlier TV shows had become more and more blurry. Fans of the shows had been disheartened by the fact that it now appeared impossible to accommodate shows like Jessica Jones, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Luke Cage, The Punisher, and Daredevil when the MCU's current trajectory starkly differs from the one these shows followed. But fear not, as Kevin Feige has assured that these shows have a future after all in the MCU.

Recently, while speaking at Disney+'s virtual TCA press tour when Kevin Feige was questioned about the future of earlier Marvel TV shows and whether there exists the possibility that they can become a part of the MCU, the Marvel boss gave the most perfect response.

"I think we probably could do it, I think a lot of that stuff comes back to us There's always rumors online about things reverting, sometimes that's true, sometimes it's not, but I'm not exactly sure of the exact contracts but perhaps someday."

"My history at Marvel is vast and involved zero control for a long time so I paid more attention to the things I gained control over rather than the things I didn't have control over. TV at that time was just one of those things that we didn't, just like when Fox was doing X-Men movies or Sony was doing Spider-Man movies without us," Feige further added. "That was just the rules under which Marvel was operating at the time. It was much more of an opportunity and something that excited us at Marvel Studios when Bob Iger started asking us to work on shows for Disney+. It wasn't a disappointment or something we thought much about when Marvel Television was doing their series."

Of all those beloved Marvel shows, there is one whose existence has apparently already been teased time again in the MCU Phase IV- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.. Whether it was the "Hydra Soak" commercial that reminded us of Phil Coulson's conspiracy theory or the recent appearance of Skye's Hula girl on the dashboard of a circus van in Episode 7, fans of the Marvel show are sure that WandaVision will connect to it somehow. But when asked about it, Feige opted to be vague with his answer.

"There are often rumors that are true and there are often rumors that are not. It was great fun to have Clark Gregg come back to the MCU in Captain Marvel. Everything else, we'll just have to see."

And for anyone who is of the opinion that those early shows were not as successful as WandaVision is today, Feige had another befitting answer.

"I think there are legions of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fans and Daredevil fans and Jessica Jones fans and Luke Cage fans. There's a very big fanbase for those shows," he shared.

When a question indicated they weren’t “successful", Feige says that while different teams made them, "I think there are legions of Agents of SHIELD fans and Daredevil fans and Jessica Jones fans and Luke Cage fans. There’s a very big fanbase for those shows.” #TCA21 — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) February 24, 2021

For now, at least fans of all those Marvel shows have Kevin Feige's "perhaps someday" as the assurance that there is every chance, they will get to see their beloved characters yet again- their story is yet to end. The news comes to us via Deadline.