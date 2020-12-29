2020 may have been absent of any Marvel Cinematic Universe movies but that won't be the case next year. And, barring another unforeseen global catastrophe, any other year in the foreseeable future. This is Disney's cash cow and they are not done cashing in yet. To that point, five, yes five, MCU movies are scheduled to hit theaters in 2022. Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2 are on the calendar for the second part of the year. However, the movie sandwiched between them has yet to be revealed, which leaves a bit of room for speculation.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters first on March 5, 2022. Thor: Love and Thunder will follow on May 6, 2022. Black Panther 2 is currently dated for July 8, 2022, with Captain Marvel 2 set to close things out on November 11, 2022. That alone would be a packed slate. But, sandwiched between the world of Wakanda and the return of Carol Danvers is a mystery Marvel movie, which is dated for October 7, 2022. The question now is the obvious one; what is it? For now, all we can do is reasonably speculate but there are a couple of contenders.

Perhaps the most reasonable answer is the upcoming Blade reboot. The project, which will star Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali in the lead role, was originally announced during the Marvel Studios presentation at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. Few updates have been provided in the time since. But during Disney's big investor day presentation, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige assured that more information is on the way. Plus, a movie like Blade could seriously benefit from being released around Halloween. If there are Vegas odds on these things, the safe bet would be on Blade to take that mystery spot.

Another option could be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The sequel was also revealed recently at the investor day and will see Kang the Conqueror enter the MCU fold, as portrayed by Jonathan Majors. Peyton Reed will once again direct, having helmed the previous two installments, with most of the core cast returning. Kathryn Newton has been cast to play Cassie Lang. The movie does not yet have a release date set and it seems like a contender to take over that empty slot, assuming it isn't Blade. As for those hoping we could see the Fantastic Four movie sooner rather than later, don't get your hopes up. Director Jon Watts still needs to finish up Spider-Man 3, which doesn't hit theaters until December 2021.

Because Phase 4 of the MCU had to be delayed, with theaters closed for much of 2020 and production interrupted for months, it gave Disney a huge slate of blockbusters to manage in the next couple of years. As a result, we are going to get more Marvel content than ever before. In addition to the four or five movies a year, we are getting live-action shows on Disney+, starting with WandaVision in January. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight are also on the way. You can check out the full upcoming slate over at Marvel.com.