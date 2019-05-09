Avengers: Endgame saw Joe Russo play the first openly gay character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was a small part, but Russo says Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will have an announcement "pretty soon" about another gay character being inrtiduced into the MCU. Marvel Studios has been criticized a number of times over the past eleven years for a lack of diversity, which they have been going out of their way to fix over the past few years. Last year's Black Panther features their first person of color-led movie and this year marks the first time a woman has led with Captain Marvel.

When asked about the MCU's future and about his cameo in Avengers: Endgame, Joe Russo chose his words carefully. For one, he and his brother Anthony are finished with Marvel Studios for the time being. Secondly, the MCU has been teasing the first openly gay superhero for quite some time now, but it has not been confirmed. Russo had this to say about the matter.

"There is a gay character coming up in one of their films... I think Kevin (Feige) will make that announcement, I'm sure, pretty soon."

Marvel Studios producer Victoria Alonso recently said, "the world is ready" for an openly-gay MCU superhero and many have taken that to mean The Eternals will be the project to pull it off. It has been heavily rumored for quite some time now and fans are ready for it to happen, it's just a matter of it actually happening. As for the character it could be in the upcoming movie, many believe it will be Hercules, though that obviously has not been confirmed at this time.

As for when "pretty soon" will be for the announcement, this summer's San Diego Comic-Con is a safe bet. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is expected to announce the projects to be included in the MCU's mysterious Phase 4, which could be when The Eternals is officially revealed, along with its cast. Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in early July and will close out the MCU's Phase 3 after the events of Avengers: Endgame. There's going to be plenty of room for new characters and new stories, bringing out more representation at the same time.

Related: There Are Now 7 MCU Movies Planned After Avengers: Endgame

Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie was revealed to be bi-sexual after the release of Ragnarok, but not included in the movie. There is the possibility of her story being told further now that we finally know she's officially alive and well in the MCU. There has been talk of a Thor 4, but it has not been announced, so we'll have to look toward The Eternals and possibly even the Black Widow standalone movie, which is set to go into production very soon. We'll just have to wait until this summer to see what Kevin Feige has to say. You can check out the interview with the Russo Brothers below, thanks to the Sirius XM YouTube channel.