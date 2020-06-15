The success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is like nothing audiences and the box office has ever seen before, and now, Captain America star and First Avenger Chris Evans has expressed why he thinks the franchise has been, and continues to be, such a critical and financial triumph.

"As much as I'd love to say that it's the actors that are all so wonderful in the roles, I've seen plenty of movies at this caliber with wonderful actors. You love to attribute it to just the director and I've also seen wonderful directors that make movies like this that kind of miss. I guess, the buck stops with Kevin Feige, doesn't it? I mean, it must."

It'd be one thing if there were a few good Marvel movies and then a few stinkers. It'd be one thing if every other shop in town was making the hits as effortlessly as Marvel was But it's just not happening that way. I guess when you start to collect the data and figure out what's the common denominator, I really think it must be Kevin Feige. He doesn't let things be bad."

So, according to Captain America himself, the reason for the consistent quality of the MCU is the head honcho of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige. Honestly, Evans is probably right. Since the first Iron Man back in 2008 and the hiring of the revelatory Robert Downey Jr., right through the comic book epic to end all comic book epics, Avengers: Endgame, the MCU very rarely misses a beat. Having now seen other studios try and fail to replicate the same kind of shared universe, this can only be because of Feige's presence as conductor, his firm hand making it look easy.

Of course, this is not to say that the actors, directors and creative teams do not play their part, and play it superbly well, but Feige is the ingredient that cannot be copied by other studios, and hence why, for now at least, the MCU remains the only successful shared cinematic universe.

With the aforementioned Avengers: Endgame acting as the perfect send-off for Evans' Star-Spangled Man, the actor is not looking to wield the iconic shield any time soon. When asked recently whether it really is the end of the road for Steve Rogers, the actor replied "Yes - I think it is." Continuing, Evans reflected on his time in the role saying, "It was a great run and we went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion. It was such a good experience and I think it's better left that way." Teasing fans, Evans did not completely rule out a return though, simply stating that there would have to be a good enough reason to bring him back into the superhero fray.

Currently, Chris Evans is starring in the Apple TV+ mini-series Defending Jacob, in which he stars as an assistant DA whose world is shattered when his beloved son is charged with murder. Defending Jacob is currently available on Apple TV+, while his escapades as Captain America can be revisited on Disney+. This comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.