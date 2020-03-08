One Marvel superfan has created an unofficial Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. Marvel Studios has released their own a few times over the years, but it often contradicts itself. So, fans looking for answers have had to start speculating and making their own to fill in the gaps. The Infinity Saga wrapped up 23 movies with Avengers: Endgame, though Spider-Man: Far From Home is the official end. With new movies on the way, things are only going to get more confusing.

Captain America is the obvious first choice since it mostly takes place in the early 1940s and then we jump straight into the 1990s with Captain Marvel. The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. series seems to muddy the MCU waters a bit, but for the most part, this attempt at a definitive timeline is pretty good. There are some inconsistencies with Thor: Ragnarok and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but those seem to be getting worked out in the comments section of the original post.

MCU fans are a loyal group of individuals and hard work like this proves it. By the time Black Widow, which takes place in the past, hits theaters, it will be close to a year since we've seen an MCU project on the big screen. Fans are getting pretty hyped for the Natasha Romanoff standalone movie since they've waited years for it. The story takes place in between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Infinity War since the main character is dead in the current MCU timeline. However, things could change with all of the time traveling from Avengers: Endgame.

After Black Widow, MCU fans have the Eternals movie to look forward to. While the movie may take place at different times in the past, it will largely take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, according to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. The Eternals have been around for years, so it will be interesting to see how they fit into this current MCU timeline when the movie is released later this year. In addition to pushing the continuing narrative further, the movie will also introduce fans to brand-new characters who may go on to get their own spin-offs in the future.

The MCU timeline is pretty wild and not as straight forward as one would have originally thought. There are a lot of things that are still a mystery, but with the devotion of superfans, we're getting a better idea of where all of these movies take place on the timeline. Hopefully Marvel Studios will take a hint from Lucasfilm and start their own comprehensive timeline and release it every time a new project is about to come out. It would certainly help to clear things up for everybody. You can head over to Reddit to check out the fan made unofficial MCU timeline.