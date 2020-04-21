Will we ever see Mean Girls 3? The 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls was a pretty big hit when it came to theaters all those years ago. Earning $130 million globally on a $17 million budget and helping to make Tina Fey a household name in the years just prior to the launch of 30 Rock, the movie defined several of its stars, including Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams. Surprisingly a direct sequel never materialized, but that is something that the latter star would be happy to rectify.

"It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her."

These are the words of Rachel McAdams during a recent Q&A session as part of the "Heroes of Health" campaign. The role of the head 'Mean Girl' Regina George is one that has stuck with audiences, and, despite having had a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is still the role that many think of when they see McAdams.

In Mean Girls, Lindsay Lohan's Cady Heron joins a new public school and quickly befriends Janis and Damian. They warn her to avoid a small group of girls known as The Plastics, a group led by Regina George, but things go from bad to worse when she falls in love with Aaron, Regina's ex-lover. The movie was partially based on Rosalind Wiseman's 2002 self-help book, Queen Bees and Wannabes, which dug into the sociology and psychology of high school cliques and the damaging impacts they can have on girls and young women.

Mean Girls was directed by Mark Waters, and written by Tina Fey. The movie stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tim Meadows, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler and Fey. The movie became a cult hit almost immediately and has achieved a status wherein even those who have never seen the movie are familiar with some of the jokes. It is best described as a teen comedy for people who do not normally enjoy movies of that particular genre.

It could certainly prove to be interesting to see what Regina George, Cady and the rest of the Mean Girls are up to now, and could do well to continue the examination of the sociological and psychological impact of high school cliques and how closely they follow you throughout later life. Of course, they would ideally add some jokes too.

Unlike her co-star, McAdams is not asked about the prospect of a Mean Girls sequel nearly as often as Lindsay Lohan is, but the star has said on numerous occasions that she would love to make it happen in some form or another.

There actually has already been a sequel to Mean Girls, which was made in 2011 and released on ABC Family before heading to DVD. though unfortunately, the movie felt much more like a remake of the original, with different characters but basically the same personalities populating the high school, rather than a follow-up the first movie's story. There has also since been a stage musical and several attempts at spin-offs. This comes to us from LHSFCanada