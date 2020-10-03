The stars of Mean Girls have acknowledged "Mean Girls Day" with a surprise cast reunion posted online. In the original 2004 movie, "October 3rd" is stated as the date in an often-quoted line. Fans have since recognized Oct. 3 as a celebration day for the movie, dubbing the date as Mean Girls Day and celebrating the film with tribute posts on social media. This year, Katie Couric has gone the extra mile by assembling the majority of the Mean Girls cast for a digital reunion, and the entire event was posted to Couric's Instagram account.

Many familiar faces are shown in the reunion, and it will definitely be amazing for any big fan of the original movie to see. Among the included cast members are Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, Ana Gasteyer, Daniel Franzese, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, and Rajiv Surendra. Because Amy Poehler was not able to attend the reunion, Couric plays the part of Regina's mother, reading some of Poehler's memorable lines from the movie. Everyone involved gets a turn speaking about their memories of working on Mean Girls and its continued celebration by the fans.

Some of the highlights of the reunion include how Fey came up with the word "fetch," how some of the lines needed to be changed to avoid an R rating, Franzese speaking about the "You Are Beautiful" scene, Surendra performing the Kevin G Rap, and Lohan revealing how she originally wanted to play Regina.

The Mean Girls reunion was put together to encourage Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election, which is now just one month away. Working with HeadCount and the #GoodToVote campaign, Couric and Fey recently helped bring in 5,000 new voter registrations, adding to the group's overall count of 350,000 new voters. This called for a celebration in the form of a Mean Girls reunion, and given that this year's Mean Girls Day is exactly one month away from the presidential election, it seemed like the perfect time.

"It's exactly 1 month from election day so please please make sure you are registered and have a plan to vote on November 3rd - it's so important!" Couric said on Instagram.

Directed by Mark Waters, Mean Girls was written by Fey and produced by Lorne Michaels. It explores high school social cliques and the effect they can have on teenage girls. The movie also served as the film debut for Seyfried, and is among Lohan's most memorable movies. It was a huge success at the box office as well, going on to develop an ongoing cult following that celebrates the movie every single year. A made-for-TV sequel was released on ABC Family in 2011, though Meadows was the only cast member to return. An acclaimed musical adaptation has since been developed as well.

In the new reunion, Fey also addresses the planned movie adaptation that's based on the Mean Girls musical. She says that fans are welcome to submit their own dream casting choices for who they'd like to see in the movie. They can also win a chance to have their names featured in the movie's Burn Book. You can find out more information at the Mean Girls Broadway official website. Those interested in registering to vote or in finding out more information about the organization can visit HeadCount.org. The Mean Girls cast reunion was posted on Instagram by Katie Couric.