14 years later, Lindsay Lohan is revisiting Mean Girls to reenact some of her favorite lines from the movie. Though, Lohan isn't the same promising young star she once was and, as she awkwardly fumbles through some of the movie's most quotable, loveable and memorable lines, it shows. Still, this video should be more than enough to make any lover of Mean Girls feel a bit nostalgic. But it also does plenty to make Mean Girls 3 look like a bad idea. That is, if Lohan were to actually star in the proposed sequel, which doesn't seem to have any actual chance of getting made.

The 31-year-old Lindsay Lohan recently picked her eight (technically nine) favorite lines from Mean Girls and reenacted them for W Magazine. She recites everything from, "The limit does not exist" to, "Stop trying to make fetch happen," but can hardly contain her laughter with each take and struggles a bit from time to time. While reciting the line, "We only carry sizes one, three, and five. You could try Sears," Lohan asked if they could say something other than Sears, as it might be funnier. She was reminded that Sears was the actual line from Mean Girls and then decided to (lovingly) curse Tina Fey, who wrote the movie.

"Damn you, Tina Fey."

Mean Girls, which was released in 2004, is easily one of the movies that Lindsay Lohan is most recognized for to this day. The movie was a massive success, grossing $129 million worldwide and becoming a beloved cult classic in the years since its release. Lohan had her share of rough years, but she's recovered in her personal life and has been rather ambitious in terms of projects she's chasing down. Namely, she wants to get Mean Girls 3 made. She spoke about it with CNN in late 2016 and has been periodically bringing up the subject ever since.

"I have been trying so hard to do a 'Mean Girls 2.' It is not in my hands. I know Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount [Pictures] are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it. I would love to! I would love to have Jamie Lee Curtis and Jimmy Fallon in the movie. I've already written a treatment for it, so I just need a response. I know Mark Waters, who was the director, he would happily come back."

Currently, she seems to be the only one, at least the only one with any actual power to get it done, who wants Mean Girls 3 made (yes, there was a Mean Girls 2, but you might not remember because it went direct to DVD. It's unclear of Lohan knows this sequel even exists). Though, Entertainment Tonight recently spoke with her co-star Lacey Chabert about the possibility of a sequel. While she admits she hasn't talked to Lindsay Lohan in a long time, she's interested in the possibility.

"I haven't spoken with [Lohan] in forever. That was such a fun movie to be a part of... Obviously, it was a fun character to play and something amazing to be a part of so, of course I would be interested if they were going to do another, but I don't know."

As for what Lindsay Lohan is up to when she's not revisiting lines from Mean Girls or pushing the sequel? She's campaigning hard to land the lead role in Joss Whedon's upcoming Batgirl movie which, again, she seems to be the only person truly interested in that possibility. Oh, and she also got bit by a snake. Can't blame her for being ambitious, though. You can check out Lohan reciting her favorite lines from Mean Girls, courtesy of the W Magazine YouTube channel, for yourself below.