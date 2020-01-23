Mean Girls has officially come full circle. Tina Fey announced that the Broadway Musical based on the acclaimed 2004 comedy is currently being adapted for the big screen. This is almost like Robert Downey Jr. in Tropic Thunder, "playing a dude playing a dude disguised as another dude." Regardless, fans of the first installment and the Broadway show, which launched in 2018, should be pretty happy that this is officially happening.

Tina Fey is set to write and produce the new Mean Girls movie adapted from the musical. Fey compared the characters and stories to her very own Marvel Cinematic Universe in her statement, which you can read below.

"I'm very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen. It's been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I've spent sixteen years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly."

It is not clear who will take on the lead roles in the movie, but singing will be involved. With that being said, it is doubtful that the original cast will be playing their same roles, though cameos have not been ruled out at this time.

Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels, who produced the 2004 Mean Girls is also on board as a producer for the new musical adaptation. The musical has been a big success and is preparing for its London debut in spring 2021, which will undoubtedly also be pretty big. Michaels had this to say in a statement.

"It has been a joy to work on Mean Girls and to watch it go from film, to musical, and now to musical film. I am very proud that Tina's story and characters continue to resonate with new generations. We are all excited to continue to work with Sonia Friedman and her team as we prepare for London."

Paramount Pictures will be pairing with Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels to produce the Mean Girls musical adaptation. Elizabeth Raposo, President of Production for Paramount Pictures, says, "We're thrilled to be bringing this iconic property back to the big screen in musical form with our incredible filmmaking team." Story details are being kept under wraps for the time being, but the musical is based on a book by Fey, which is based on her screenplay for the original movie. The musical also includes music by Jeff Richmond with lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin are also on board for the Mean Girls musical big screen adaptation. The original movie was directed by Mark Waters and starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Lizzy Caplan, Jonathan Bennett, and Daniel Franzese. Lohan has said many times that she would love to work with Tina Fey again, and this could very well be her chance, though it would more than likely be in a cameo role. Variety was the first to report about the new Mean Girls movie.