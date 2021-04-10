By now, most fans know that Godzilla Vs Kong features a new entry into Legendary Studios' MonsterVerse, the man-made mechanical monstrosity, Mechagodzilla. The metallic beast's arrival had been hotly anticipated, and even after his presence in the film was confirmed, the studio tried to keep his appearance a secret, only showing its back scales and a single glowing red eye in the trailer. Now, concept artist Jared Krichevsky has shared drawings he made of Mechagodzilla for Godzilla vs. Kong that were used to inform the creature's final design.

"Here we go! Greatest pleasure of my life to work on @adamwingard @legendary pictures Godzilla Vs. Kong designing Mechagodzilla (For a second time no less haha What?) I designed this in house @legacyeffects along with @mostly_d and Simon Webber who also did some really amazing takes. Massive thanks to @damon_weathers who was the only person I could talk to about this. Lindsay Macgowan for being an incredibly supportive supervisor and art director. Also @fforfakepictures for being a great office buddy. Huge thank you to Production Designers Owen Patterson and Tom Hammock! This keyframe was what kinda made the team take notice as they kind of looked at each other in the room in a "not bad" expression. It was electrifying and he really didn't change much after this."

Interestingly, Krichevsky had also designed Mechagodzilla the last time the metal behemoth had appeared in a Hollywood movie, in Ready Player One. That Mechagodzilla looked much like the traditional version of the character as it appeared in Japanese cinema, basically regular Godzilla wearing metal armor.

The Mechagodzilla that appears in Godzilla vs. Kong, on the other hand, looks quite different from the movie's version of Godzilla, with a more bestial appearance, and more aggression. This makes sense, since this version of Mechagodzilla was created from parts of King Ghidorah, and was supposed to present a challenge to both King Kong and Godzilla.

In a previous interview, the director of GvK, Adam Wingard, had explained his desire to present a Mechagodzilla that would stand the test of time as a worthy addition to the MonsterVerse, and the inspiration he took from the design of the Transformers from their live-action films while deciding what Mechagodzilla would look like.

"I just always loved the simplicity of the Transformers designs. So I tried to create a look to the character that was punchy and just had a bit more simplicity. There's an immediacy to his shape and outline."

Now that Mechagodzilla has made his presence felt in the MonsterVerse, fans are hoping the next mechanical arrival in the franchise will be Mechani-Kong, who was actually the primary inspiration behind the creation of Mechagodzilla several decades ago. Directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. The film is now in theaters and on HBO Max.