MechaGodzilla is reportedly hiding in plain sight in the Godzilla Vs Kong trailer. Legendary and Warner Bros. released the first trailer for the highly anticipated movie this morning, and people are freaking out. The footage promises a colossal battle between two of the most iconic monsters of all time, while also looking pretty stellar. The TV spots released last week were a mere tease of what Godzilla vs. Kong has to offer, and thankfully, we don't have to wait too much longer to see the action unfold as the movie will open in theaters and premiere on HBO Max on March 26th.

In the opening seconds of the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer, viewers believe they spotted a brief glimpse of MechaGodzilla. The monster is leaving a massive path of destruction, though it has not been confirmed if it is really the iconic Kaiju character. The trailer also appears to show someone controlling the monster. A toy leak from January 2020 seemingly confirmed MechaGodzilla's inclusion in the movie, so it's really only a matter of time before we see some footage.

MechaGodzilla was first introduced in Toho's 1974 movie Godzilla Vs MechaGodzilla, which featured the monster's backstory. According to the movie, aliens invented the mechanical monster to battle Godzilla. However, in later movies, the monster was said to be created by humans to also battle Godzilla. The idea and design of MechaGodzilla was actually taken from the 1967 Toho movie King Kong Escapes, which features Mechani-Kong. The mechanical Kong came first, but his legacy pales in comparison to the King of the Monsters take on the design. Perhaps Mechani-Kong will be featured in Godzilla Vs Kong too, though that seems like a pretty big stretch.

To date, MechaGodzilla has shown up in every single era of Godzilla. The character is one of the five kaiju to appear in all eras. However, it is unclear what the mechanical monster will be doing in Godzilla vs. Kong. So far, the focus has been primarily focused on Kong and Godzilla, which is more than enough to keep fans excited. Theories have started to pop up amongst fans that believe Kong and Godzilla will join forces to take down MechaGodzilla, meaning that director Adam Wingard's words about a winner being revealed by the end of the movie will remain true. If Godzilla and Kong team up to beat MechaGodzilla, they both win.

Godzilla vs. Kong takes place as Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans, instigated by unseen forces, is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth. Could the emergence of MechaGodzilla be a part of uncovering the mystery? For now, we'll just have to wait and see. You can check out the trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong above, thanks to Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube channel.

So there's Mechagodzilla. I guess the "evil" Godzilla in the trailer is just Mechagodzilla with a flesh suit. pic.twitter.com/hfnxNnU3U8 — RJ Palmer (@arvalis) January 24, 2021