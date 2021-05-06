The Meet the Blacks sequel has gotten its official trailer ahead of its release this summer. Called The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2, the sequel brings back the original cast while bringing comedian Katt Williams into the mix. It is set to be released in theaters on Friday, June 11, 2021, and you can check out the official trailer below.

The logline for Meet the Blacks 2 reads: "Carl Black (Mike Epps) is about to face off with the neighbor from hell (Katt Williams) in The House Next Door. Carl has only ever wanted the best for his family, but after surviving the events that led to his (not-so-)bestselling book, he's moving everyone to his childhood home, where's he'll contend not only with his wife Lorene (Zulay Henao) and kids Allie (Bresha Webb) and Carl Jr. (Alex Henderson) but everyone who drives him crazy: Cronut (Lil Duval), Freezee (Andrew Bachelor), Rico (Tyrin Turner), and an entire neighborhood of characters who seem to attract strange activity after dark.

And nothing could be more freaky than his new neighbor Dr. Mamuwalde (Katt Williams), who may or may not be a vampire. From co-writer/director Deon Taylor (Fatale, The Intruder), as the Meet the Blacks universe expands, it will be up to Carl to figure out what his neighbor is up to in the middle of the night before it's too late for him and his family."

Deon Taylor directs The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 using a screenplay co-written with Corey Harrell. Hidden Film Group's Taylor, Roxanne Avent Taylor, and Omar Joseph produced the sequel alongside Naptown Productions' Mike Epps, Angi Gones, and Shannon McIntosh. Michael Finley, Joaquim Guedes, Niles Kirchner, Robert F. Smith, Bill Straus, and Katt Williams executive produced.

"We first made the film because it is rare that we get comedies that speak to the urban culture," said Taylor, who also directed and co-wrote Meet the Blacks with Nicole DeMasi, in a statement. "After the success of the first film culturally and theatrically, it was only right to service the fans that were demanding a sequel. This is why we make art and why it's important for more black filmmakers to emerge."

In the original Meet the Blacks, Carl Black and his family pack up to seek a better life elsewhere, heading from Chicago straight to Beverly Hills. Unfortunately, they wind up getting themselves right into the middle of a parody of The Purge, pulling into town during a period of time where any and all crime is legal for 12 hours. Despite negative reviews at the time, the movie has its fans, as it was listed at No. 5 in the Top 10 streamed movies in the world on Hulu back in January.

The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 will be released in theaters on Friday, June 11, 2021, by Hidden Empire Film Group. Lionsgate will partner with Hidden Empire to release the film on demand and on blu-ray/DVD later this summer. This news comes to us from Hidden Empire, and you can find out more information about the movie at the official website for The House Next Door.