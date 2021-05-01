Jessica McNamee isn't sure what the current status is of The Meg 2, but what she does know is that she wants to be a part of it. In The Meg, McNamee appeared as a part of the cast alongside Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, and Ruby Rose. She can currently be seen in theaters and on HBO Max in the new Mortal Kombat movie as Sonya Blade, but McNamee still clearly hasn't forgotten about The Meg.

In a recent interview with Collider, Jessica McNamee touched on the progress of The Meg 2. For her part, she really can't say yet what the sequel will be about, as she's expecting some major differences between the movie and the books that it's based on.

"They do deviate from the books quite a lot. I don't even know where they're gonna go with the second one. They are talking [about] a sequel, but like I said, the first one deviates so much from the books so they could go in a whole different direction. We're not really sure."

McNamee mentions how there was a lot of "buzz" surrounding The Meg 2, but things went sideways when COVID came along and delayed every project in Hollywood. The actress then found herself very busy with her role as Sonya in Mortal Kombat, so she's been out of the Meg loop for a little while now. She still has no idea if she'll even be a part of it at this point, though she makes it clear that she really wants it to happen. McNamee also teases Australia as a possible shooting location.

"I don't even know! I'm not across it. I should be. I'm a terrible person. I mean, that would be the dream. I would love to be involved. I had such a blast filming that movie. Jason's great and the whole process was so fun. We got to shoot in New Zealand. I also heard they're potentially shooting it in Australia, which would be amazing. It's the only way I could get back into the damn country at this point!"

Based on Steve Alten's book Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror, The Meg was directed by Jon Turteltaub and written by Dean Georgaris, Jon Hoeber, and Erich Hoeber. The movie follows a group of scientists as they encounter a 75-foot-long megalodon shark at the floor of the Pacific Ocean. Reviews were mixed, but the movie was undoubtedly a tremendous success at the box office, pulling in more than $530 million with a budget of less than $178 million.

Previously, it was announced that Ben Wheatley had been tapped to direct The Meg 2 for Warner Bros. Jason Statham has since said that filming is expected to begin in January 2022. It remains to be seen if McNamee and any of the other original stars will be joining Statham in the sequel. In the meantime, McNamee can be seen killing it as Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat, currently playing in theaters and on HBO Max. This news comes to us from Collider.