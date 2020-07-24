Some huge Mega Man movie news is on the way. Directors and writers Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman are teasing something, though they can't say what it is just yet. The movie, which is based on the iconic video game series of the same name, has been in development for a number of years, though it looks like it may finally hit the starting line in the near future. Obviously, there is no production start time, but we could very well learn about who will be cast as the video game hero.

The live-action Mega Man movie was officially confirmed by Capcom back in 2018, though we haven't heard much news about it since then, except for the fact that Mattson Tomlin had come on to help with the writing process. In a new interview, Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman were asked about working with Tomlin, with Joost noting that they are, "super excited about it" and that there will be some "big news" coming soon. Joost went on and had this to say about Tomlin coming on board.

"We had such a great time working with Mattson on Project Power that we invited him in to help us out with Mega Man. We are super excited about it. I think we're going to have some big news about it soon. I can't say all that much right now, but it's a project very near and dear to our hearts and we're psyched."

Based on the influential and globally beloved Mega Man franchise, Capcom aims to appeal to a diverse audience, including not only game players but action movie fans too. To date, the franchise has sold well over 30 million games globally. The upcoming adaptation will maintain the worlds of the Mega Man games, while incorporating the grand production and entertainment value that Hollywood movies are known for. With the success of Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog, Capcom could be on to something pretty big with this production.

Video game fans have been waiting to see Mega Man on the big screen for years. There have been rumors of an R-rating ever since the movie was announced, but it seems doubtful that a studio will go in that direction after seeing Sonic the Hedgehog race into theaters and quickly gain box office momentum. Keep in mind, that was after getting slowed down by design backlash and then stopped prematurely by a public health issue.

It seems we are closer than ever to the live-action Mega Man movie, though it is unclear when we'll see it. However, that's the way it is with movies that have already been shot and finished, so everybody is pretty much used to that by now. At this point in time, it's just nice to hear that something has some forward motion and isn't being delayed or canceled. The interview with Henry Joost and Ariel Schuman was originally conducted by IGN.