The Mega Man live-action movie is one big step closer to becoming a reality. It's been revealed that Mattson Tomlin has been tapped to pen the screenplay for the upcoming video game adaptation. We first learned that Capcom was looking to turn one of their most popular characters into a movie franchise in October 2018. Updates have been slow in the time since, but now it seems like things may be heading in the right direction.

Buried within a report about Amazon's adaptation of the comic book Fear Agent, which Mattson Tomlin is involved with, it was revealed that he has also boarded the Mega Man movie. Tomlin is largely an up-and-coming writer, but he did help pen the screenplay for Matt Reeves' The Batman, which is no small thing. Tomlin also has a movie titled Little Flash in post-production. Prior to that, Tomlin had worked on a series of shorts that he wrote and directed. Even though his mainstream experience seems somewhat limited on paper, he's managed to board some high-profile projects, which speaks to his talent level.

When the Mega Man movie was first announced, it was said that Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman were set to direct. They are the duo behind movies such as Paranormal Activity 3 and Nerve, Mattson Tomlin also worked with the directing duo on an untitled sci-fi project they have coming out, which could explain how he got involved. Plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being, and there is no word on casting at this time. 20th Century Fox is scheduled to distribute the movie, but this was announced before the Disney/Fox merger was finalized. It's unclear if that will get in the way or not. Chernin Entertainment, the studio behind the Planet of the Apes series, is on board to produce, as is Masi Oka.

Mega Man was first released for the original NES in 1987. The game proved to be tremendously popular and has spawned a series of sequels and spin-offs over the years, with Mega Man 11 arriving in 2018. To date, the series has sold more than 35 million copies worldwide. It has also inspired various comic books, TV shows and novels over the years.

Hollywood has long tried to turn popular video games into big movies, dating back to the 90s with the likes of Super Mario Bros. and Mortal Kombat. Most of the time, they proved to be less-than-excellent, to put it nicely. It's truly only in the last couple of years that the tide has started to shift a bit with video game adaptations, with movies like Rampage and Detective Pikachu going on to become financially successful, in addition to winning over audiences. Mega Man does not yet have a release date set. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.