Gibson TV, the iconic, American guitar maker's award-winning, worldwide online network--features original series about music and culture from the world's best storytellers. Gibson TV has premiered the fifth episode of the show titled "Icons"--a longform interview series featuring some of the most iconic artists, producers, and music business pioneers in the world.

In the new episode of "Icons" out today, Gibson TV sits down with the legendary guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, and GRAMMY-winning founder and leader of Megadeth, Dave Mustaine. In this intimate look into his musical journey, Dave lets viewers in and shares very personal stories about his childhood, his music career, and the enduring legacy of Megadeth. Rare photos and footage from Dave's storied career and tumultuous life paint a picture of a man who has overcome so much and yet never, ever lost his absolute love of playing guitar and creating music.

Renowned worldwide, the thrash metal pioneer Dave Mustaine founded Megadeth 35 years ago, developing the thrash metal genre with the band's debut album, Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good! Megadeth has sold more than 38 million albums, earning many accolades along the way, including a GRAMMY Award and 12 additional GRAMMY nominations, and five, consecutive platinum/multi-platinum albums, including 1992's multi-platinum-selling Countdown to Extinction. Megadeth has headlined many of the biggest stages in the world and sold-out arenas as part of "The Big Four." Across the entirety of his recorded catalog, Mustaine has achieved a staggering sales tally of nearly 50 million albums sold worldwide. Megadeth is currently co-headlining the Metal Tour of the Year in North America with Lamb of God. For dates, tickets and VIP packages, visit: metaltouroftheyear.com. The band is currently working on their 16th studio album. Listen to Megadeth, Here.

"Dave's 'Icons' interview takes an intimate look into his incredible career highs and lows, showing how strong he is and everything he has done to keep Megadeth moving forward," says Cesar Gueikian, Brand President, Gibson Brands.

"The interview also reveals a heartfelt and vulnerable side of Dave that people have never seen before, and it's truly inspiring how he's transcended his own personal struggles. Gibson is beyond honored to work with Dave Mustaine and bring his creative vision to life."