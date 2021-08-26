The new Megalodon Rising trailer shows us what happens when the military industrial complex takes on the apparently-not extinct megalodon. I'll give you three guesses and the first two don't count. I've got my bait, now I set the hook!

When history's greatest aquatic predator returns, the armada of modern warships sent to destroy it has no chance at all. Tom Sizemore (Saving Private Ryan, Natural Born Killers) along with O'Shay Neal (The Cypher, Wake Up) and Wynter Eddins (Motel California, Revenge of the Flower Gang) take on the mighty megalodon with all the military's has to offer. The film is directed by Brian Nowak and written by Andrea Ruth.

The Asylum, an independent film company and distributor known for producing low-budget, direct-to-video mockbusters, have been delighting their fans with the re-telling or embellishing of timely blockbusters since 1999. They have brought us these twists-on-the-classics Snakes on a Train, The Da Vinci Treasure, Pirates of Treasure Island, Hillside Cannibals, Allan Quatermain and the Temple of Skulls, The Day the Earth Stopped, Battle of Los Angeles and more. They've also released titles that are uniquely their own such as Mega Python vs. Gatoroid, 2-Headed Shark Attack, Bermuda Tentacles, The Doctor Will Kill You Now, and Ice Sharks.﻿ ﻿They have also started a family-friendly branch making movies like Princess and the Pony, CarGo,﻿ and A Beauty & The Beast Christmas.

Tom Sizemore's CV is peppered with starring roles for these intentional B-Movies, and Tom Sizemore shows no signs of stopping. On his slate right now, he has The Magnificent Raiders of Dimension War One co-starring Daniel Baldwin, where a collection of rogues must gather information on a mysterious extra-dimensional threat to the galaxy in the 43rd century, and prepare a defense while fending off the first wave of attacks from horrific beings.

He also has Burial Ground Massacre: Reborn co-starring Michael Madsen, where a group of young adults spend the weekend at a friend's house by the lake. Joined by the local sheriff, the group encounters an escaped convict Native American chief, a copycat killer and the return of the terrifying masked stalker, Damon.

In post production, getting the final polish, he has Agents of Project Blue Book. The synopsis reads, "Welcome back to the 20th century for a story that actually occurred, 100 years in the making. The time before Twitter, Facebook, and The Google. A time when people drank, smoked, and led very short and exciting lives. About two guys from Kansas: one was destined to be President and the other was destined to save the universe. In the 1950's, the U.S. Government assembled a crack team of agents to investigate close encounters of the truly incomprehensible. This is the actual story of two of them, the Agents of Project Blue Book."

And if you can't get enough shark-related films, don't you sweat it. Asylum has got you covered. Aquarium of the Dead Is slated for a 2021 release. And after you watch Denis Villeneuve's Dune, you can catch Glenn Campbell's Planet Dune, and see how it holds up. Megalodon opens in theaters August 27. That's just a day away!