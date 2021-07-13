Megan Fox told a harrowing tale of a trip to Costa Rica and a 'trip' with boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. Arsenio Hall, guest host, had a lot of questions. The couple traveled to experience ayahuasca, the psychoactive tea, for therapeutic reasons. Megan Fox compared part of the trip to going to 'Hell for eternity'.

"So we went to Costa Rica to do ayahuasca in a proper setting with indigenous people," Fox said, which is used as a spiritual medicine and can cause hallucinations. "... So I was thinking it was like glamping, like it was gonna be some kind of five-star experience."

"But you get there and you really are in the middle of the jungle, and you don't get to eat after 1 p.m. You have to walk a very far distance to get your water and you can't shower because they're in a drought. [There was] nothing glamourous about it and it's all a part of making you vulnerable so you sort of surrender to the experience."

The Transformers actress explained that the first step in the process is to vomit, which she was told was a necessary step in the ceremony. Although the couple was hesitant to share THAT experience, she recalls it being "such a good bonding experience" with Machine Gun Kelly overall.

"That gets you ready to then go into the ceremony that night because you're like, my vanity is gone, I've just done this in front of all of these strangers and now I'm ready to really open up," the Jennifer's Body star said.﻿ The three night ceremony she described was "incredibly intense."

"Everybody's journey is different, but on the second night, I went to Hell for eternity," Fox recalled as Arsenio Hall listened on. "Just knowing it's eternity is torture in itself, because there's no beginning, middle or end. So you have a real ego death." Arsenio Hall, skeptical, asked if she thought it was a positive experience and she assured him that it helped her open up in a way that "talk therapy or hypnotherapy" could not.

"It just goes straight into your soul and it takes you to the psychological prison that you hold yourself in," she explained. "So it's your own version of hell, and I was definitely there."

When asked about her love life and partner since May 2020; they met on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, she talked about their love of matching outfits.

"That's something I started with him just because he's such a flamboyant dresser that I can't really pull off, just like, the sweatpants and the yoga gear anymore," she said. "I have to, like, elevate myself to his level ... cause he's always covered in, like, grommets, zippers, sequins, everything's pink, everything's glowing."

"He's like always coming off of a stage, so I have to kind of match what he's doing," Fox explained on last night's Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "So we do coordinate often."

You can catch the couple in the upcoming Midnight in the Switchgrass based on the true story of Texas' most dangerous serial killer. The story follows FBI agent Karl Helter (Bruce Willis) and his partner Rebecca Lombardi (Megan Fox) as they draw very close to busting a sex-trafficking ring. When they realize their investigation has crossed the path of a brutal serial killer, they team up with Texas Ranger Byron Crawford (Emile Hirsch) who has years on this case. Will they catch 'em? Find out July 23 2021.