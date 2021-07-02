Megan Fox hopes to see a debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) or the DC Entertainment Universe (DCEU) in her future. Fox, who's no stranger to major franchises with her roles in the Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, recently spoke at length about her career in a new interview with The Washington Post. She touches on many of the roles she's portrayed in her 20-year career, from the horror movie Jennifer's Body to the modern sitcom New Girl.

So, what might be next for Megan Fox at this stage in her life? Apparently looking for the next big thing, Fox told the publication that she grew up as a fan of comic books and graphic novels, and would "love to be a part of the Marvel or DC Comics universes." She doesn't name any specific characters, nor does she state whether she'd want to be a superhero or supervillain, as it seems just being a part of either major franchise would be good enough for her.

One of Fox's first big roles was as Mikaela Barnes in the very first Transformers movie. Released in 2007, the movie was directed by Michael Bay, who later brought Fox back for the 2009 sequel Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. That same year, their relationship was tainted when Fox said Bay was "a nightmare to work with," even comparing him to Hitler on set. Fox was fired from the franchise over the comments, which Bay said was Steven Spielberg's decision.

"I wasn't hurt, because I know that's just Megan. Megan loves to get a response," Bay told GQ of the incident. "And she does it in kind of the wrong way. I'm sorry, Megan. I'm sorry I made you work twelve hours. I'm sorry that I'm making you show up on time. Movies are not always warm and fuzzy."

Years later, Bay and Fox patched things up, and he cast her in the main role of April O'Neil in 2014's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot, which he produced. Fox also returned to the role in the 2016 sequel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. Last year, Fox showed off her rougher side as the lead star of the action thriller Rogue, in which the actress plays a mercenary who's preyed upon by a bloodthirsty lioness.

On the small screen, Fox is also known for playing Reagan Lucas on New Girl, a role she says is closest to her real-life personality in her new WaPo interview. She also hosted the Travel Channel docuseries Legends of the Lost with Megan Fox in 2018. Meanwhile, while Fox has yet to take on a role as a live-action comic book adaptation role, she did voice Lois Lane in an episode of Robot Chicken.

Fox can also be seen in the new thriller Till Death, which was just released to critical acclaim. Directed by S.K. Dale, the movie also stars Callan Mulvey, Eoin Macken, Aml Ameen, and Jack Roth. She will also co-star with Bruce Willis and Emile Hirsch in the upcoming crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass, which will also soon be released on July 23, 2021. This news comes to us from The Washington Post.