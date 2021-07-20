Citing Covid concerns, Megan Fox opted out of the premiere of her upcoming thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. The film was screened as per schedule at Regal L.A. Live but without its lead actors. For undisclosed reasons, Bruce Willis too didn't attend the premiere. Megan Fox's boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, who has a small role in the film, was absent as well. The 35-year-old actress had planned to make an appearance but pulled out of the event at the last moment. A Lionsgate representative broke the news to the paparazzi and fans. Here is what the statement read.

"Due to the recent California mask mandate and rise of COVID cases, Megan Fox will no longer be attending the premiere tonight. We appreciate your understanding."

Midnight in the Switchgrass had a troublesome production courtesy of the global health crisis, and maybe that's why Fox is being too careful. But anyways, the premiere wasn't canceled and went according to plan at downtown Los Angeles Regal LA Live multiplex. The hour-long red carpet event took place outdoors and was followed by an indoor screening of the film.

Director Randall Emmett and cast members Lukas Haas, Caitlin Carmichael, Sistine Stallone, and Olive Abercrombie were all in attendance. With Emile Hirsch being the only notable celebrity present at the event, the lead actors' absence was felt. Proper social distancing was maintained, with photographers and reporters being barred from covering the after-party to limit the number of people in attendance.

The strict measures were the result of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's restored mask mandate in the city. The new mask policy came into effect from Saturday night, and all residents from now on will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of their vaccination status. The move comes amid rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout southern California. Also, the more deadly Delta variant of the Covid virus, which wreaked havoc in many parts of the World is spreading in the U.S at a distressingly fast rate.

Midnight in the Switchgrass marks the directorial debut of long-time Hollywood producer Randall Emmett (The Irishman, Boss Level). The film will be a Florida-based dramatization of the terrifying true story of Texas' most dangerous serial killer.

Midnight in the Switchgrass will see Megan Fox and Bruce Willis collaborate for the first time. The pair will play FBI agents Karl Helter and partner Rebecca Lombardi who, while investigating a sex trafficking ring, cross paths with the infamous "Truck Stop Killer". They then team up with Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent Byron Crawford who's been following the case for years. When Rebecca herself is abducted by the killer, and her life hangs in the balance, Byron has but a precious few hours to piece together the last clues and catch the notorious serial killer.

Megan Fox recently starred in the well-received Till Death. The official trailer for Midnight in the Switchgrass was released last month, and the film itself arrives in theaters on July 23. This news comes to us from People.