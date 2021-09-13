Could playing the role of Poison Ivy in the DCEU be in the cards for Megan Fox? Many fans seem to think so after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star's assistant alluded to the potential casting on social media. On her Instagram Stories, Fox's assistant Madison Bigos posted an image of the actress along with a message reading, "poison ivy? expecting a call very soon."

The Instagram post has since been deleted, perhaps after garnering the attention of many curious DC fans. Screenshots are now spreading throughout social media, however, immensely fueling the speculation that Fox might play the next live-action Poison Ivy on the big screen. Given how many animated DC projects are also in the works at Warner Bros., it's also just as possible this could be for an animated incarnation of the supervillain.

Megan Fox's assistant posted a story saying that they're expecting a call from the studio for the role of Poison ivy



One thing is for sure, poison ivy is coming to DCEU pic.twitter.com/AQ5L1kzSgp — The DC Syndicate (@TheDC_Syndicate) September 13, 2021

Megan fox as poison ivy? I would love it!! and you? pic.twitter.com/YWB9kWYZXB — Daniela♦️ (@killerquinndan) September 13, 2021

This is certainly not an official casting announcement. Even so, many DC fans are on board with the idea. With the new image floating around, there is a renewed call from fans for Fox to get the role of Poison Ivy. This is not the first time fans have gotten on board with the concept, as many had previously campaigned for Fox to get the part when she said she wanted to join a major superhero movie franchise.

Poison Ivy's entrance into the DCEU does seem to be inevitable, but it remains unclear when fans might see the character arrive. It helps that Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie has been lobbying for Poison Ivy to come into the DCEU to further explore her relationship with Harley Quinn. In fact, she said she's been trying to talk the studio into it for a long time, and she has promised to keep it up until it finally happens.

"Trust me, I chew their ear off about it all the time," Robbie told Den of Geek. "They must be sick of hearing it, but I'm like, 'Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let's do it.' I'm very keen to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It'd be so fun. So I'll keep pestering them. Don't worry."

In a separate interview with PrideSource, Robbie added: "If you read the comics you know that Poison Ivy and Harley have an intimate relationship. In some comics they convey it as a friendship; in other comics you can see that they're actually sexually involved as a couple. I've been trying to-I would love to have Poison Ivy thrown into the universe, because the Harley and Poison Ivy relationship is one of my favorite aspects of the comics, so I'm looking to explore that on screen."

Traditionally, Poison Ivy is depicted as a supervillain who uses the power of plants to her advantage. She was played by Uma Thurman in Joel Schumacher's Batman and Robin, and she hasn't appeared in a live-action movie since. Clare Foley, Maggie Geha, and Peyton List shared the role in the prequel series Gotham and she will be played by Bridget Regan in the third season of Batwoman.

It's hard to say as of now whether Megan Fox will ever join the DCEU, and if so, if she'll be playing Poison Ivy. In any case, she will be keeping busy, as she has just joined the cast of the action movie sequel The Expendables 4. Filming on that movie is scheduled to start next month.