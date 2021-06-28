The legendary Mel Brooks is now 95 years old, and his name has begun to trend online with fans paying tribute to the comedy icon. A fixture of show business for several decades, Brooks is certainly among the most highly regarded minds in entertainment, particularly when it comes to comedy. Some of his most popular titles include Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, Spaceballs, and Robin Hood: Men in Tights.

As one of Hollywood's brightest stars, Brooks is getting a lot of love in honor of his birthday. On Twitter, many tribute posts are pouring in as fans everywhere praise Brooks and some of their favorite movies he's done. Joining the fans are many of Brooks' friends and colleagues, and it all shows just how popular the filmmaker continues to be in his mid 90s.

Comedian Richard Lewis, who worked with Brooks on Curb Your Enthusiasm, posted a photo of himself alongside Brooks and Larry David along with the message: "Birthday Boy! 95! That's young for God."

"'It's good to be the King,'" quotes former NBA player Rex Chapman. "Happy 95th birthday to The King - Mel Brooks. It's his first birthday since the passing of lifelong pal Carl Reiner who passed away June 29 of last year. Rip. HBD, Mel..."

HBD, Mel… https://t.co/KgeiXIXVOgpic.twitter.com/GGH3Ui6CRB — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 27, 2021

Comedian Corey Forrester, who once celebrated his own birthday with Brooks, posted to Twitter on the night before: "I hope that tomorrow you have the greatest birthday you've ever had, Mr. Brooks. The one I spent with you was certainly mine. You remain forever my idol and the best that ever did it. Period."

I hope that tomorrow you have the greatest birthday you’ve ever had, Mr. Brooks. The one I spent with you was certainly mine. You remain forever my idol and the best that ever did it. Period. #MelBrookspic.twitter.com/9fjsLrRiCS — Corey “The Buttercream Dream” Forrester (@CoreyRForrester) June 27, 2021

Posting an image of himself with Brooks, author Josh Sabarra tweeted, "I love @MelBrooks! Happy 95th birthday."

Countless fans are also honoring the comedy legend. Retweeting a photo of Brooks showing off his many awards, one fan said, "A man whose work has made me laugh just about as loud, as long and as *joyfully* as anyone ever has. Happy birthday, Mel Brooks."

A man whose work has made me laugh just about as loud, as long and as *joyfully* as anyone ever has. Happy birthday, Mel Brooks. https://t.co/R0WQEKRBEE — Walter Dunlop (@waltydunlop) June 28, 2021

"The great Mel Brooks is 95 today," says someone else. "Happy Birthday to this legendary comedic genius."

The great Mel Brooks is 95 today. Happy Birthday to this legendary comedic genius. pic.twitter.com/hwScIU0SUE — John David (@mapsandstamps) June 28, 2021

And posting an image of Brooks on the set of Young Frankenstein with Madeline Kahn, another fan writes, "Happy Birthday Mel Brooks! Comedic actor, director and writer who's made me p*ss myself more times than I'd like to admit. May you live to be 2000 years old, sir!"

Below: Mel and his muse, the great Madeline Kahn, on the set of "Young Frankenstein." pic.twitter.com/a0SnOokZUG — The Happy Curmudgeon (@CurmudgeonHappy) June 28, 2021

Ever the entertainer, Brooks is still working as a voice actor these days. He played Vlad Dracula in the Hotel Transylvania movies and appeared as Melephant Brooks in Toy Story 4. Meanwhile, Brooks is also attached to the upcoming animated comedy Blazing Samurai, which is inspired by Brooks' movie Blazing Saddles. Featuring Brooks as the voice of Shogun, the cast also includes Michael Cera, Samuel L. Jackson, Ricky Gervais, Michelle Yeoh, George Takei, and Djimon Hounsou. The release date hasn't yet been revealed.

Let us also join the fans in wishing a very happy birthday to Mel Brooks! Here's to many, many more to come. You can see what other fans are saying about the comedy icon on his birthday over on Twitter.

Happy 95th birthday Mel Brooks. May the Schwartz be with you pic.twitter.com/vw1rmwVzoR — Red Mobster 🦞 (@MobsterRed) June 28, 2021

"Tragedy is when I cut my finger. Comedy is when you fall into an open sewer and die" pic.twitter.com/2ut6aGfVNy — Jimmy Howland (@underwatermoonl) June 28, 2021

MEL BROOKS pic.twitter.com/u0w9BdZKB5 — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) June 28, 2021

Happy 95th Birthday to Mel Brooks. Legendary Actor, Writer & Director . I took this picture in 1987 with his late Wife Anne Bancroft. @MelBrookspic.twitter.com/4acpHDYyu8 — david plastik (@davidplastik) June 28, 2021