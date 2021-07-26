The odds of Lethal Weapon 5 seemingly diminished following the passing of director Richard Donner. However, there still seems to be a chance that the sequel could happen with star Mel Gibson taking the reins. The first four Lethal Weapon movies, each of which co-starred Gibson alongside Danny Glover, were all directed by Donner. Prior to his death, Donner had said that he planned for Lethal Weapon 5 to serve as his final movie as a filmmaker.

While pre-production on Lethal Weapon 5 appeared to be on the right track, everything came to a halt this month when Donner died at the age of 91. As Donner was so heavily involved with this project along with every prior installment, it's hard to fathom moving on without him. One potential avenue, however, would be for Gibson, who's achieved tremendous accolades of his own as a director, to step in for Donner to helm the long awaited sequel.

One person who thinks this is a real possibility is Corey Feldman. As one of the stars of The Goonies, Feldman also knew Donner very well, as the two had often discussed making The Goonies 2. After Donner's passing, Feldman and Gibson recently met up and spoke about the death of their friend. As Feldman told us in a new exclusive interview, they also discussed Lethal Weapon 5, and Corey was concerned about the enormous pressure Donner would have faced heading into that project.

"One of the things Mel mentioned to me, because we started talking about Lethal Weapon 5 vs. Goonies 2 and that whole debacle, and I said I knew that there was no way he could have pulled off Lethal 5. Because, you know, he just didn't have it in him. You can't look at seven monitors at once and shoot seven cameras during these action sequences and watch every detail of everything when you're 91 years old. It's a lot of pressure... God bless him, he was motivated and he would have shown up on set and done his very best, no question, but I knew it was a lot to ask of a 91-year-old man."

Mel Gibson then told Feldman how some people have recommended that he should be the one to direct Lethal Weapon 5 now that Donner is no longer with us. Feldman supported the idea, and while nothing official is in the works, he is hoping that the discussion will inspire Gibson to resume pre-production on the sequel as the director.

"So, Mel says to me, 'Well, you know, people have been saying maybe I should just direct it.' And I said, 'You should! That would be great.' So, who knows. The point of that was, maybe this will encourage Mel to take over the helm and direct Lethal Weapon 5."

If Lethal Weapon 5 does end up happening with Gibson or another director, Feldman teases that this could actually lead to The Goonies 2 happening as well. If Gibson doesn't take over for Lethal Weapon 5, Feldman feels it will need to be another cast member or someone that was involved with the original movie for it to be a success.

For now, fans will have to be satisfied with four Lethal Weapon movies as there is no guarantee there will be another. You can check out our full interview with Feldman on YouTube.