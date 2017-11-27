Actress Melissa Gilbert is the latest to come forward with allegations of sexual harassment, revealing details about her demeaning audition for director Oliver Stone for his biopic The Doors. The actress first went public with her story last week, but earlier today, she spoke with Today host Megyn Kelly, where she had more to say about this incident.

"It was an audition for The Doors. I went in, I read the sides, I read the script and he asked me to do a scene that he had just written and it was really sexual, very graphic scene. The casting woman had left the room. I was alone with him and an actor and he asked me not only to read it, but stage it. To get down on my hands and knees and deliver this really horrendous dialogue. It was really sprung on me and I started to cry. He said, 'Good that will make it better' and I left."

After she first revealed the story on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM radio program last week, she added that she believes this demeaning audition was payback for the actress embarrassing the director in a social situation. Oliver Stone denied the sexual harassment charges by issuing a statement where he claimed that every actress who auditioned for the role of Pamela Courson, which ultimately went to Meg Ryan, knew he was going to make a, "raunchy, no-holds-barred, rock 'n' roll movie," adding that his female casting director, Risa Bramon Garcia, was also in the room during the audition, and Garcia issued a statement of her own, stating that, "No actor was forced or expected to do anything that might have been uncomfortable." Melissa Gilbert revealed to Megyn Kelly that the casting director was not in the room during this audition, while adding that something needs to be done about this sexual harassment epidemic.

"That was shocking to me, because either she's lying or her memory is off. She was not in the room with me for this. Every day, someone has another story in some way. It's not just us. It's all across the country and the world. So, now the question is what are we going to do about it? I think, because the focus is on Hollywood and on the entertainment industry in general, it starts here. It starts with some sort of commission that we create to create the boundaries and the rules and what they are now and create the safe place where people can come to report and get justice. Then we change the laws to protect the victims and not the perpetrators. What we need to do is create this entity that is beyond unions and beyond the studios and beyond the networks that people like you, like me, like everybody that works for these entities can come to where they can get justice and help and be heard. We need to set what these rules are."

Earlier this month, we reported that the LAPD is forming a task force to handle these sexual harassment claims and charges, it isn't clear what sort of entity Melissa Gilbert hopes to create in the wake of these allegations and charges. Melissa Gilbert is not the first to come forward against Oliver Stone, with actress Carrie Stevens alleging last month that the director groped her at a party. Oliver Stone also came under fire recently for refusing to condemn Harvey Weinstein, stating he believes men shouldn't be condemned by a "vigilante system." Take a look at Melissa Gilbert's full interview with Megyn Kelly below, courtesy of TODAY YouTube, along with her appearance on the Andy Cohen Sirius XM program last week.