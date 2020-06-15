Legendary comedy actor and Sonic the Hedgehog star Jim Carrey has taken to social media to announce that he will be reuniting with his Dumb and Dumber co-star Jeff Daniels for a new project. Sadly, that project is not Dumb and Dumbererererer 3, but instead is a book entitled Memoirs and Misinformation.

Couldn’t be more delighted that my friend @Jeff_Daniels found the time to narrate my novel ‘Memoirs and Misinformation.’ Get it July 7th. Click the pic for a listen! https://t.co/w3aNeKJOKipic.twitter.com/qUyf8YROTp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 11, 2020

Taking to his Twitter feed to announce the news, Jim Carrey excitedly announced to the world that his friend and occasional co-star, Jeff Daniels, was going to be part of Carrey's next peculiar venture. Co-written with author Dana Vachon, Memoirs and Misinformation is the story of a fictionalized version of Carrey, who meets someone in his life who could change everything. As if that did not already sound strange enough, Carrey has recruited Daniels to narrate the story.

What exactly the "everything" is that is changed for this semi-fictionalized Jim Carrey remains something of a mystery, but based on the book's official synopsis it all sounds very meta indeed.

"Meet Jim Carrey. Sure, he's an insanely successful and beloved movie star drowning in wealth and privilege--but he's also lonely. Maybe past his prime. Maybe even . . . getting fat? He's tried diets, gurus, and cuddling with his military-grade Israeli guard dogs, but nothing seems to lift the cloud of emptiness and ennui. Even the sage advice of his best friend, actor and dinosaur skull collector Nicolas Cage, isn't enough to pull Carrey out of his slump."

"But then Jim meets Georgie: ruthless ingénue, love of his life. And with the help of auteur screenwriter Charlie Kaufman, he has a role to play in a boundary-pushing new picture that may help him uncover a whole new side to himself--finally, his Oscar vehicle! Things are looking up! But the universe has other plans. Memoirs and Misinformation is a fearless semi-autobiographical novel, a deconstruction of persona. In it, Jim Carrey and Dana Vachon have fashioned a story about acting, Hollywood, agents, celebrity, privilege, friendship, romance, addiction to relevance, fear of personal erasure, our "one big soul," Canada, and a cataclysmic ending of the world--apocalypses within and without."

While it sounds far from the Dumb and Dumb3r or Sonic the Hedgehog 2 that many Carrey fans were perhaps hoping for, Memoirs and Misinformation certainly sounds like an interesting read and the exact kind of thing that we have come to expect from Carrey.

The first Dumb and Dumber follows Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels as two good-hearted but incredibly stupid friends, Lloyd and Harry respectively, who stumble upon a briefcase. Unknown to them, it contains money that is intended for abductors with connections to the mob. The follow-up, Dumb and Dumber To, picks up 20 years since their first adventure, as Lloyd and Harry go on a road trip to find Harry's newly discovered daughter, who was given up for adoption. The first movie in particular remains a cult comedy favorite, with fans hoping that one day the dimwitted duo will reunite for a third time. Meanwhile, Memoirs and Misinformation will be available at fine booksellers on July 7, with an entire audiobook read by Jeff Daniels. This comes to us from Jim Carrey's official Twitter account.