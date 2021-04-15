Aged action icon Liam Neeson's next explosive outing, Memory, has now added Guy Pearce, Monica Bellucci and Harold Torres to the cast. The movie being helmed by director Martin Campbell of Casino Royale and Goldeneye fame, so expect Neeson to once again demonstrate his particular set of skills in the name of vengeance or justice or both.

A remake of the 2003 Belgian film The Memory of a Killer, Memory finds Neeson in familiar territory as an assassin-for-hire who finds that he's become a target after he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization. Neeson's character, named Alex Lewis, is described as an "expert assassin with a reputation for discreet precision," which honestly is pretty crucial in that line of work.

So far so standard, but the twist with Memory is in the title, as Neeson's master assassin is struggling with severe memory loss, which affects his every move. Will he be able to stay ahead of both the crime syndicate and the FBI while questioning his every action in addition to who he can really trust? No doubt much punching and kicking will ensue.

Guy Pearce (Memento, Iron Man 3) and Taj Atwal (Line of Duty) will play a pair of veteran FBI agents who team up with Mexican intelligence liaison Hugo Marquez, played by Harold Torres, to investigate the ensuing carnage, drawing the ire of a local tech mogul, played by The Matrix Reloaded star Monica Bellucci.

Memory comes from a screenplay by Dario Scardapane, and is based on the book De Zaak Alzheimer by Jef Geeraerts. Filming has already begun in Bulgaria.

Despite the actor recently saying that he would soon retire from the action genre that has reignited the latter part of his career, Liam Neeson is showing now signs of slowing down. "Oh, yeah. I think so. I'm 68 and a half. 69 this year," Liam Neeson said when asked whether his stint as an action star would ever come to an end. "There's a couple more I'm going to do this year -- hopefully, COVID allowing us -- there's a couple in the pipeline and, then I think that will probably be it. Well, unless I'm on a Zimmer frame or something."

Alongside Memory, Neeson is also set to star alongside Laurence Fishburne in The Ice Road, an action thriller written and directed by Jonathan Hensleigh (The Punisher). Neeson will once again find himself in the role of grizzled saviour as ice driver, Mike, who leads an implausible rescue mission over a frozen ocean after a remote diamond mine collapses in the far northern regions of Canada. Mike must race against time to save the lives of the trapped miners as the thawing waters rise. Netflix recently purchased the domestic rights to The Ice Road for $18 million and are planning to debut the movie later this year.

If that were not already enough for action fans, Blacklight finds Neeson as Travis Block, a shadowy Government agent who specializes in removing operatives who's covers have been exposed, when he uncovers a deadly conspiracy within his own ranks that reaches the highest echelons of power. Here's hoping he never stops. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.