The official poster for Memory: The Origins of Alien has been unveiled. The upcoming documentary on Ridley Scott's iconic Alien features a poster that a lot of fans are probably going to want on their walls. We've got the image of the Xenomorph, which was designed by H.R. Giger, drawn in black and white, with a menacing look. While that's cool, it's the details in the background that will catch the eyes of fans. There's all kinds of sketches and notes in reference to the designs and it's perfect for the documentary.

A contemplation on the symbiotic collaborative process of movie-making, the power of myth, and the collective unconscious, Memory: The Origins of Alien unearths the largely untold origin story behind Ridley Scott's cinematic masterpiece, and reveals a treasure trove of never-before-seen materials from the O'Bannon and Giger archives -- including original story notes, rejected designs and storyboards, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, and Dan's original 29 page script from 1971, titled Memory.

Memory: The Origins of Alien premiered earlier this year at Sundance and will hit select theaters and VOD on October 4th. Director Alexandre O Philippe, who also took on the 2017 documentary 78/52 on Psycho, has been praised for his obsessive eye for detail. Fans of Alien are going to want to check out the documentary, but hardcore fans will more than likely already know most of the trivia. Regardless, the final product looks slick and the amount of time and effort that went into making it is evident even while watching the short trailer.

Related: New Alien Documentary Reveals Hilariously Inappropriate Origins of the Chestburster

Memory: The Origins of Alien almost wasn't going to be about the whole movie. Director Alexandre O Philippe says, "Initially, the impulse was to actually make a feature about the Chestburster, very specifically." However, that idea ended up being a lot harder to condense and make the true focus of a full documentary. So, Philippe switched gears and dove into what really makes Alien as great as it is. Philippe had this to say about the enduring popularity of Ridley Scott's movie.

"I'd argue that the reason Alien resonates with audiences around the world is because it taps into ideas and images that essentially connect with our ancient past. So Memory is, of course, an origin story but it's also very much a mythological take on Ridley Scott's Alien."

There's a lot of story to tell in Memory: The Origins of Alien. While a lot of the material has been tackled in a number of other docs over the years, Alexandre O Philippe aims to bring everything together in one place in an effort to become the definitive documentary on Alien. Whether or not the hardcore fans will accept it, remains to be seen. But, the response has generally been positive from critics so far. While we wait for the movie to come out in October, you can check out the official Memory: The Origins of Alien poster below, thanks to Exhibit A Pictures.

First Poster for Documentary 'Memory: The Origins of Alien' - The untold origin story behind Ridley Scott's Alien. A deep look into the making of the movie and all of the influences used to make this classic pic.twitter.com/uljokpVLvU — Core of Movies (@CoreofMovies) September 11, 2019