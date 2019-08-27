In-step with the 40th anniversary of Alien, Legion M and Screen Media are bringing Alexandre O. Philippe's Memory: The Origins of Alien to select nationwide theaters and On Demand on October 4. Today, the trailer for the official feature length Alien documentary is here.

Philippe (78/52, The People vs. George Lucas, Doc of the Dead) takes fans on an exploration of the mythical underpinnings of Alien, supported by exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, unearthing the largely untold origin story behind Ridley Scott's cinematic masterpiece, and reveals a treasure trove of never-before-seen materials from the archives of Alien creators Dan O'Bannon and H.R. Giger - including original story notes, rejected designs and storyboards, and O'Bannon's original 29 page script from 1971, titled "Memory." The documentary dedicates focus on the film's iconic Chestburster scene.

Related: New Alien Documentary Reveals Hilariously Inappropriate Origins of the Chestburster

Memory: The Origins of Alien celebrates Legion M's significant industry milestone: they are the first entertainment company solely owned by fans to purchase a film at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Fans, and not corporate America or big box studios, bought one of the most sought-after and highly anticipated documentaries of the year.

Legion M executives like its cofounders Paul Scanlan and Jeff Annison can discuss how the company used its innovative Film SCOUT platform during this year's Sundance Film Festival to harness the power and knowledge of the Legion, including its more than 100,000 members of which 20,000 are fan-owners of the company, to select and purchase Memory: The Origins of Alien.