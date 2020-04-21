Finding enjoyment in wondering what might have been is all part and parcel of being a movie fan, with prominent actors dropping in and out of roles that would have hugely impacted the final product. One such example has been revealed recently, with Men in Black 3 director Barry Sonnenfeld stating that Mark Wahlberg was considered for the role of a young Tommy Lee Jones in the franchise's third movie.

"Brolin and Tommy have the biggest heads, physical heads, of any movie stars. Big heads make big movie stars. It's just, like, a rule. First of all, I thought Brolin looked and could sound like Tommy. ... I said to Brolin, 'Hey, I think you'd be perfect as young Tommy Lee Jones.' And he said, 'Great! Sounds great. Send me a script.' Now, here's an interesting story about agents."

"One of the most powerful agents there are is a guy named Ari Emanuel. He's the head of William Morris Endeavor. And he's really good friends with Mark Wahlberg. And he really wanted Mark Wahlberg to play young Tommy Lee Jones. And I think Mark would have done a great job. But I think Brolin was born to play Tommy."

After a dangerous alien criminal escapes a fully secure prison, it is up to Will Smith's Agent J to bring him back. To do this, he must time travel to 1969 to prevent the evil alien criminal, named Boris, from executing a young Agent K, thereby maintaining the present-day timeline. In the final movie the role of young K, aka young Tommy Lee Jones, was played with scary accuracy by Avengers: Endgame's Josh Brolin. But, as it turns out, the role very nearly went to Marky Mark, who in 2012 was coming off of The Fighter and Ted, and had proven he could hold down comedies such as The Other Guys and Date Night, as well as having the kind of "big head" that Sonnenfeld desired.

"I ended up having to meet Mark Wahlberg. And Mark was lovely. He was great. He would have been great in the role. But I wanted Brolin. So I got Brolin, and thank God, the studio-backed me up. But they were really nervous about making Ari upset that I didn't go with his guy."

It is a little difficult to imagine Wahlberg in the role. Could he really imitate Jones' voice in the way that Josh Brolin did? Of course, Wahlberg did not win the part in Men in Black 3, and Brolin ended up being a terrific young Tommy Lee Jones, fully dedicating to emulating the Oscar-winning actor.

"And by the way, Brolin, the entire time we worked together, had a tape recorder of the first Men in Black, and whenever he was on the set, he was listening to Tommy's lilt. Tommy has the most musical voice. It's a beautiful voice. It really flows and ebbs, it's really sing-songy. And Brolin did a fantastic job. He made me cry so many times watching him. ... I remember the one thing Tommy said to me about Brolin's performance was, 'Where'd he get that accent? I don't have a Texas accent.' And I said, 'Well, actually Tommy, you do.'"

