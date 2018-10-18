It's clear Chris Hemsworth is a busy guy, but his shooting schedule is even more packed than you might think. The actor has just completed filming for a lead role in an upcoming spinoff of Men in Black, which is tentatively titled MIB. Franchise stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones are not expected to appear, however it will serve as an offshoot set in the same universe and will not be a reboot. Directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton, Fate of the Furious), the film was written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, and will be arriving in theaters everywhere next year. With filming first beginning back in July, the project now seems to be finishing up as one of the leads has completed his work on the movie.

In the spinoff, Hemsworth will play Agent H, co-starring with Tessa Thompson as Agent M. Although we're not likely to see Agents J and K from the original films, it's been confirmed Emma Thompson will be reprising her role as Agent O. This helps to establish a link between the new film and the originals, which is probably the right call with many moviegoers beginning to suffer from reboot fatigue. Although its lead characters are London-based operatives, its story will call for them to travel around the world, but it's still not clear where exactly their adventure will be taking them in the story.

As of now, there are very few details about the film's plot. Liam Neeson is playing the head of the organization's UK branch, with Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, and Rafe Spall also on board for roles in the spinoff. The story is said to send the agents on an adventure across multiple countries, presumably to get to the heart of a mystery involving aliens. With at least one franchise character returning, there are bound to be some various references and Easter eggs to the previous movies, and it will be interesting to see how this one does comparatively at the box office when it debuts in theaters.

As a huge MCU star, Hemsworth has been very busy the past few years as Thor. Just recently, he completed some reshoots for Avengers 4 to prepare for that movie's upcoming release next year. His Men in Black spinoff co-star Tessa Thompson was coincidentally with him as well, as the actress is expected to reprise her Thor: Ragnarok role as Valkyrie in the untitled Avengers sequel. Although Hemsworth has finished filming for the MIB movie, however, no images of him in character have yet been released, as Sony has been rather quiet so far concerning the promotion and other details about the movie.

MIB is slated to premiere in theaters on June 14, 2019. With production coming to a close, hopefully Sony will be offering some sneak peeks at the movie soon. We can't be too far off from a teaser trailer. To celebrate the occasion of wrapping his work, Hemsworth posted a photo on Instagram with director F. Gary Gray and co-star Tessa Thompson, which you can take a look at below. This comes direct from Chris Hemsworth's Instagram.