The Men in Black spin-off has reportedly gained another cast member with the addition of Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani. The actor made a big splash in the entertainment industry with last year's The Big Sick, which is a fictionalized account of his life as well as the ups and downs of starting a relationship. The movie gained widespread attention including Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations. Now, it appears that Nanjiani is gearing up for some space adventure in the upcoming Men in Black spin-off.

That Hashtag Show is reporting that Kumail Nanjiani has officially joined the cast of the Men in Black spin-off as an alien named Pawny. The alien is described as a "funny, wise-cracking, sex-driven alien" from a civilization that exists on a Chessboard. Nanjiani's Pawny will reportedly offer up some comic relief between Chris Hemsworth's Agent H and Liam Neeson's unnamed head of the Men in Black U.K. branch. It should be noted that Kumail Nanjiani, who is very active on social media, has yet to confirm this news.

The Men in Black spin-off was officially announced back in September of 2017. Soon afterwards, Chris Hemsworth signed on to star as Agent H, who has been described as a "goofy James Bond-type character". And in a Thor: Ragnarok reunion, actress Tessa Thompson signed on as well, playing Molly, a woman who is aware of the existence of extraterrestrial life and wants to join up with the Men in Black. Last month, it was reported that Liam Neeson had joined the cast as the unnamed, but very important character. It has not been revealed if Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones will have roles in the spin-off.

Filming is reportedly set to begin this summer for the Men in Black spin-off in England as well as Berlin and Germany. Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Grey is helming the film and original reports stated that production was to begin in June. It has yet to be confirmed if the Men in Black spin-off has officially started filming as of this writing. However, since casting news is still being announced, it leads one to believe that production is likely to start later this summer, or possibly even the fall.

The Men in Black spin-off is all set to officially hit theaters on June 14th, 2019, so production is going to have to start soon in order to have the project ready for release. One can imagine that there's going to be a lot of post-production visual effects work to be done once the initial filming is complete. Additionally, it's believed that Chris Hemsworth will have to be back in Atlanta this fall for Avengers 4 reshoots, so the clock is ticking. More news about the Men in Black spin-off is expected to drop soon, but in the meantime, you can check out the announcement that Kumail Nanjiani is joining the cast over at That Hashtag Show.