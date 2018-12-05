The Men in Black reboot is officially titled MIB International. The title reveal was made on the floor of the Brazil Comic-Con (or CCXP), which is where Sony will host a panel about the highly anticipated reboot this Saturday. Both Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson recently wrapped filming on the reboot and Thompson is really excited about the project and for the fact that she was able to work with Hemsworth again after Thor: Ragnarok. In addition to the title reveal, Sony also released the first teaser image that shows off the new logo.

The Men in Black International logo is written in the same classic font, but it has golden and black coloring instead of the traditional silver and black from the previous installments. Other than that, it just states that the movie will be out this summer. The international title makes sense since we know that they were filming in London as well as Morocco, where Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth were photographed in their suits while holding umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun.

Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray is helming Men in Black International. In addition to Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, the reboot also sees the return of Emma Thompson, who reprises her role as Agent O from Men in Black 3. Kumail Najiani, Rafe Spall, Liam Neeson, and Rebecca Ferguson round out the rest of the cast. It is unclear if Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith will make appearances in the reboot, but fans are hoping that they will have some kind of cameo when the movie hits theaters in June.

As for story specifics, it also is not clear what Men in Black International will be about, aside from the traveling portion. Sony has done an excellent job keeping the specifics under wraps. Tessa Thompson recently spoke about the reboot, and was very careful not to give away any details. However, she did shed some light on what fans will be able to expect. She had this to say.

"Hopefully we're doing the franchise proud. It's a lot more action than I think you've seen in the other Men in Black films. It is global in scope, it's set here in the UK which is super fun, there's a lot of fun, English humor. As agents, they also travel elsewhere in the world. I think it's bigger in scope with amazing folks like Liam Neeson and Emma and Kumail Nanjiani and Rebecca Ferguson. We have a really rad fight scene."

Men in Black International hits theaters on June 14th, 2019. With the Brazil Comic-Con happening this weekend, there's a strong chance that a teaser trailer will be released. However, it is not clear if it will be exclusive to the convention, or if it will hit the internet afterwards. For now, we'll just have to wait and see. You can look at the new teaser image for Men in Black International below, thanks to CineCinephile Twitter account.

