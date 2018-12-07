No Raybans, no ties, no problem. Earlier this week we passed along the news that director F. Gary Gray's upcoming reboot of Men in Black starring Thor: Ragnarok dynamic duo Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson had snagged an official title, and will henceforth be referred to as MIB International. The title is fitting and really just comes right out and tells us all we need to know about the upcoming revamps, now doesn't it? Yep, glad we can all agree that it's a sound title.

Good job, Hollywood. The film is obviously a spin-off of the massively successful original trilogy of films that starred Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones, and even Josh Brolin on occasion. But a bit less well-known is the fact that this film is also a reboot of the original Malibu/Marvel comics series of the same name by Lowell Cunningham.

And if you're excited to see the Men (and Women) in Black bust all manner of alien ass across multiple continents, then you'll be positively breakdancing with big blue aliens to see your first official look at Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson suited up and ready bust some ghosts... ur, I mean aliens. You can check it out in all its gorgeous glory below.

Related: First Look at Chris Hemsworth as Men in Black Spin-Off Begins Shooting

The upcoming science fiction action comedy film is directed by F. Gary Gray, who helmed not only the Ice Cube comedy classic Friday but the Ice Cube biography flick Straight Outta Compton, from a screenplay written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Marcum and Holloway are no strangers to penning big-budget tentpoles screenplays as the two have amassed a mighty resume in their time.

Their works include such classics as the original (and best) Iron Man film, along with some less-desirable credits such as the mega-misfire Punisher: Warzone, and Michael Bay's blowing up castles with robots film, Transformers: The Last Knight. I think we can all join hands in agreeing that this film would be much better off if it was more in the Iron Man spectrum of screenwriting than the Punisher: Warzone, Transformers: The Last Knight side of the typewriter. But maybe that's just me.

On top of boasting the mega-star power teaming of Hemsworth and Thompson, this new Men in Black motion picture will also bring into the fold the likes of such Hollywood heavy-hitters as Liam Neeson (every movie ever), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission:Impossible: Fallout, and Mike Flanagan's upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep), and the always delightful Emma Thompson (Love Actually).

Kumail Nanjiani and Rafe Spall join the new cast as well. All of this said, being that, you know, aliens, in theory, inhabit more than just the multiple continents of this planet we call Earth, do you think the next film's title will be Men In Black: Cosmic or something like that? I'd put money on it. But I guess we'll see if there is even a desire for more black-clad, Rayban sporting folk once this new version kicks the door open into theaters on June 14, 2019. Entertainment Weekly was the first to share the image.