It's here. Today, we get a second look at Sony's attempt to revive one of their most lucrative franchises with Men In Black: International. And this time, the agents are going up against a new shapeshifting alien threat unlike any that has ever threatened earth before.

The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.

Agents J and K had previously been the earth's biggest protectors. They're out of commission in 2019, and not around to save the world anymore. In Men in Black: International, we're introduced to the new team of Agent H and Agent M, played by Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, who reunite after starring in Thor: Ragnarok together. They can currently be seen reprising their roles as Thor and Valkyrie in this weekend's long-long-awaited sequel Avengers: Endgame.

The latest sneak peek at Men in Black: International teams Agent H and Agent M up for their first ever assignment together. Agent H is the seasoned professional, while Agent M is new to the discovery that Earth has long been in communication with aliens from across this vast galaxy. Not all of them friendly.

Related: New Men in Black Photo Sends the Agents Running Through the Desert

Men in Black: International is not a reboot or a remake. It is a continuation of the original franchise that kicked off in 1997 with Men in Black starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. They would return in 2002 for Men in Black II. The final film in the original trilogy came with Men in Black III in 2012, which saw Tommy Lee Jones and Josh Brolin sharing the role of Agent J.

Men in Black: International is a spin-off that has Emma Thompson reprising her role as Agent O from Men in Black III. Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones are not returning, and it's believed they don't have a cameo, unless that is one unbreakable secret. This latest addition to the series will also be introducing Liam Neeson as High T, the main ruler of MiB's London branch. Agent H and Agent M will have to report directly to him. Men in Black: International kicks off in the UK, but as you can tell by the latest footage, it's not going to stay there as our new Agents go on a globe trotting adventure.

Men in Black: International crash lands into theaters on June 14. The latest trailer and poster come direct from Sony Pictures.