Sony Pictures is still moving forward with its Men in Black spin-off, but now fans should expect it a month later than originally planned. Sony has pushed up the MIB spin-off from its original May 17, 2019 release date, to June 14, 2019. If it would have stayed put on May 17, the movie would have gone up against John Wick Chapter 3, but now that Lionsgate action sequel has the date all to itself, although that will surely change over the next year and a half. As of now, the movie will face Warner Bros. Shaft sequel.

There was no rationale given for the release date shift, especially since John Wick Chapter 3 had been set on that date a full two weeks before Sony decided to put Men in Black 4 on that date. It's entirely possible that the studio was really trying to get out of the way of Marvel's Avengers 4, which brings Marvel's Phase 3 lineup to a close on May 3, 2019, and very well may dominate the entire month of May. Also debuting that month is Legendary's Detective Pikachu starring Ryan Reynolds, TriStar's The Rosie Project and STX's Uglydolls on May 10, 2019, with Disney's Aladdin and Warner Bros. Minecraft dropping on May 24, 2019, over the Memorial Day weekend holiday.

While very little is known about the story, Iron Man writers Matt Holloway and Art Marcum wrote the script, which is said to be a contemporary sci-fi story that follows a new group of MIB agents. Way back in 2015, producer Laurie MacDonald hinted that this project would be centered on a female lead, although that was before Art Marcum and Matt Holloway boarded the project. Laurie MacDonald and her producing partner Walter F. Parkes are reportedly approaching this in the same vein as the Jurassic Park franchise, which keeps the universe intact but features new characters.

Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald will return to produce, with Steven Spielberg back on board as an executive producer as well. Writer Oren Uziel was once attached to write both Men in Black 4 and 21 Jump Street 2, which is ironic since at one point, the writer had put together another spin-off that would feature both franchises. At one point, the project looked to be happening as MIB 23, with the studio bringing James Bobin (The Muppets) on to direct, although that project never came to fruition. The last we heard about that project was in 2016, when Jonah Hill stated that the MIB and Jump Street spin-off was "impossible."

There was once also talk of an entire reboot trilogy without Will Smith, but that seems moot at this point, since neither Will Smith's Agent J nor Tommy Lee Jones' Agent K are expected to return at this point. No director is attached, but Sony still seems committed to the project, so hopefully we'll have more on this project soon. The first three MIB movies earned $620.1 million domestic and $1.6 billion combined, although both the domestic and worldwide takes dropped considerably for each movie. Deadline broke the news on this release date shift earlier today.