The Menendez Brothers have been spotted in a basketball trading card from 1990. The duo can be seen sitting courtside at a Knicks game in the background of a Mark Jackson card and now it's fetching a decent price online. Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted in a very high-profile criminal trial for the August 20th, 1989 murder of their wealthy parents, entertainment executive José Menéndez and his wife Mary, aka Kitty. The young brothers were not suspects at the time of the murder, which is how they were able to sit courtside at Madison Square Garden after killing their parents.

The Mark Jackson basketball card was released in 1990 by Hoops trading cards. The card, and its set from the year did not really hold any particular value, but that has changed. Thousands of the cards are now being bought and sold, fetching nearly $30. A month ago, one could get a box of that year for less than that price and it's all because the young Menendez Brothers can be seen sitting courtside in the background of the picture.

While the Menendez Brothers weren't initially suspects for the murder of their parents, the police became suspicious when the duo started ripping through their family money, which is why they were able to afford to sit courtside at Madison Square Garden. The brothers bought expensive watches, a chicken wing restaurant, vacations, sportscars, and a whole lot more in the days and weeks after they killed their parents. That's what makes the Mark Jackson basketball trading card so interesting. It shows Lyle Menendez and Erik Menendez pretty much right after they brutally murdered their parents with a shotgun, sitting there looking happy, without a care in the world.

The Menendez Brothers were sentenced to life in prison without parole on July 2nd, 1996. At the time of the murder, they inherited around $14.5 million, which they blazed through rather quickly. It has been reported that the tax and legal fees wiped out the fortune in 1994. As for Mark Jackson, he played five seasons with the Knicks and ended up playing for seven other teams during his long career. He is now a sports commentator for ESPN.

The Hoops 1990 trading card sets have been moving pretty quickly since the Menendez Brothers were spotted on the Mark Jackson card. Before the discovery, unopened boxes were sold for under $10 and there were quite a bit of them collecting dust in attics, warehouses, and trading card stores. Now, Mark Jackson is back in the news for that 1990 card, 28 years later for a pretty random reason that has since gone viral. Jackson has yet to comment on his new-found popularity, but one has to imagine that it has to feel pretty weird to know that you share a trading card with two convicted murderers. You can check out the card below, thanks to the discovery by the Reddit community.