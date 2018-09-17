Mermaids have been glamorized by Hollywood for far too long. Any seafaring misanthrope knows better. Mermaids, half fish, half human, are known for calling sailors to their death. And what could be worse than a beautiful creature calling out your name and luring you to an underwater doom that you'll never see coming. That idea is explored in Wild Eye Releasing's new horror tale Mermaid's Song.

Hans Christian Anderson's The Little Mermaid gets turned on its head in the ultimate scary way, served the full-on horror treatment with Mermaid's Song, which stars Game of Thrones favorite Iwan Rheon. Mermaid's Song premieres on VOD this week. So get your bait, you tackle box, and let's go fishing! Here's the official synopsis from Wild Eye.

A fairy tale classic goes under the frightening sea this September with Mermaid's Song, premiering on digital from Wild Eye Releasing. A dark homage to Hans Christian Anderson's The Little Mermaid, and starring Game of Thrones' Iwan Rheon, the film is set during the 1930s depression and tells of young Charlotte, who is struggling to keep the family business afloat. When gangster Randall offers to pay off the family debt - he demands some illegal changes to the business. But Charlotte, like her mother before her, is a mermaid capable of controlling humans with nothing but her voice, which creates a battle between all of those who want Charlotte's magical powers for themselves.

From director Nicholas Humphries, and starring Iwan Rheon, Katelyn Mager, and Brendan Taylor, Mermaid's Song arrives on digital September 18. And it promises to be one scary ride.

Nicholas Humphries is a pretty prolific director on the indie scene, with 41 previous projects under his belt. He is perhaps best known for his short film work, garnering a lot of attention for his 2006 effort Larson. In 2009 he directing the TV mini-series Riese, and followed that up with episodes of Naomi: The Show in 2010.

It wasn't until 2014 that he made his directorial debut with Death Do Us Part. He followed that up with Mermaid's Song, which has been ready since 2015 but is just now getting its big push on VOD. He directed a segment for ABC's of Death 2.5, and has already shot his next thriller Project Ithaca.

Mermaid's Song was originally titled Charlotte's Song, but it now has a cool new title and a spooky new poster which you can check out with the trailer direct from October Coast. It is one of many themed horror movies popping up this fall, arriving in time for Halloween. This one has an aquatic theme for all you scary fish lovers looking for an answer to Guillermo Del Toro's The Shape of Water. We're not sure if it succeeds under any of those barriers, but it sure does look cool.