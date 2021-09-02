While Marvel was without doubt the driving force in comic book movies for over a decade, DC has started to finally get their act together a little in the last few years. While their DCEU got off to a very disjointed start, both their live action and animated output of late seems to be hitting the right chord with many fans, and there is no shortage of new features coming in the near future. One of those new projects to have just been announced is the animated movie Merry Little Batman, which will feature on Cartoon Network's "ACME Night" ahead of its HBO Max debut sometime in the future.

There has been no announcement about the cast or release date for the newest addition to the DC family, but the film will follow Damian Wayne/Robin and according to DC's statement it will be "aiming to join the rogues' gallery of classic holiday movies." Merry Little Batman could almost be titled "How Little Batman Saved Christmas" when you look at the synopsis, which sees six year old Damian Wayne being left alone in Wayne Manor and having to defend the mansion and Gotham from the supervillains intending to bring down Christmas under the guise of "Little Batman."

Merry Little Batman joins a host of recent additions to the Warner Bros. animated slate of titles heading to Cartoon Network's weekly "ACME Night" block of family shows and movies. Along with the DC movie, two other new projects announced were an untitled Looney Tunes outing for Daffy Duck and Porky Pig and Did I Do That To The Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story. The new projects will line up alongside some classic Warner Bros. properties and will provide the cable debuts of a number of recently revealed series such as Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, a Harry Potter based quiz show and Batman: Caped Crusader.

"In the world of ACME anything, and I do mean anything, is possible," Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, said. "We know families want to spend time together, so we've created a destination for multigenerational stories that pull families together through the power of imagination."

Warner Bros. have been very active recently in bolstering their output across various platforms, including a long list of DC inspired live action series coming to HBO Max and their animated slate for Cartoon Network. Meanwhile, they have seemingly committed to releasing many of their new movies in both theaters and on HBO Max for the majority of 2022, despite many other studios beginning to revert back to theatrical only releases.

Merry Little Batman will join a number of other Batman appearances coming in the near future, which include appearances by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as their respective Caped Crusaders in The Flash movie and Robert Pattinson's debut in the cowl in the eagerly awaited The Batman, which had a recently reported test screening that seemed to suggest good things to come from a darker Batman story.

ACME Night on Cartoon Network kicks off on September 16th, while Merry Little Batman has yet to have an exact air date announced.