More than 150 Hollywood stars, including Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, have signed a letter committing themselves to striving for gender equality. These stars teamed up with the international charity known as ONE, to try and create meaningful change for women in the workforce. Take a look at the first half of this open letter below.

"Dear World leaders, We're putting you on notice.For 130 million girls without an education. For one billion women without access to a bank account. For 39,000 girls who became child brides today. For women everywhere paid less than a man for the same work. There is nowhere on earth where women have the same opportunities as men, but the gender gap is wider for women living in poverty. Poverty is sexist."

The letter is an extension of the ONE organization's movement known as https://twitter.com/hashtag/PovertyIsSexist|#PovertyIsSexist. On March 8, International Women's Day, one published its fourth annual #PovertyIsSexist open letter, asking world leaders to, "deliver powerful changes for women and girls living in extreme poverty." Now a cavalcade of stars have lent their voice to support this movement to try and foster change and bring about gender equality once and for all. Here's the second and last half of the letter below.

"And we won't stand by while the poorest women are overlooked. You have the power to deliver historic changes for women this year. From the G7 to the G20; from the African Union to your annual budgets; we will push you for commitments and hold you to account for them. And, if you deliver, we will be the first to champion your progress.We won't stop until there is justice for women and girls everywhere. Because none of us are equal until all of us are equal."

Among the other notable stars who signed this letter are Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther co-stars Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, along with Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively. Others include Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Reese Witherspoon, Amy Schumer, Natalie Portman, Mariska Hargitay, Mindy Kaling, Yara Shahidi, Amy Brenneman, Arianna Huffington, U2 singer Bono, Caitriona Balfe, Connie Britto, Daisy Ridley, David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Banks, Emilia Clarke, Felicity Huffman, Gina Rodriguez, Issa Rae, Juliette Binoche, Kate Walsh, Kumail Nanjiani, Lena Dunham, Michael Sheen, Michelle Monaghan, Natalie Dormer, Natalie Portman, Neil Patrick Harris, Rashida Jones, Robin Wright, Thandie Newton, Zachary Quinto and Zendaya.

Others from outside the Hollywood realm that signed the letter include Chelsea Clinton, Cindy McCain, author John Green, New Hampshire Attorney General Kelly Ayotte, former U.S. Secretary of State Madeline Albright, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. There is no word yet on if others plan on joining this cause, now that this open letter has been published, but it's certainly possible that more will come on board in the weeks and months to come. You can head over to https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/oprah-winfrey-meryl-streep-chadwick-boseman-stars-sign-gender-equality-letter-1113635|The Hollywood Reporter for the full list of signatories.