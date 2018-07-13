Jordan Vogt-Roberts is getting serious about teasing us with his potential Metal Gear Solid movie. The project has been in the works for several years now, but official developments have been slow. However, the director of Kong: Skull Island is a massive fan of the video games and has taken it upon himself to get the hype for this project moving. He has revealed a new piece of concept art, which is the first in a series of 31 pieces of art, with one new piece of art each day. He also posted a video celebrating the 31st anniversary of the original Metal Gear game. Here's what Jordan Vogt-Roberts had to say.

"Follow and retweet this thread to celebrate the 31st anniversary of @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN's METAL GEAR with 31 pieces of never before seen nano-machine-infused-artwork. Tune in every day for new updates. Some surprises along the way...Join me with hashtag #METALGEAR31st"

The video brings a message from Colonel Campbell who reveals that the "data was lost behind enemy lines" for the movie. But fear not, as Snake is on his way to retrieve said data. We may get a more sizable update on the Metal Gear Solid movie over the course of this month-long series but the video is mostly there to celebrate the release of Hideo Kojima's original game on MSX 31 years ago. Metal Gear invented the stealth gameplay genre and has led to one of the most beloved and celebrated video game franchises ever. That's worth celebrating. In another tweet, Jordan Vogt-Roberts revealed the first piece of art and had this to say about it.

DAY 1 of #METALGEAR31st. There's many beautiful+insane+iconic images to come...but I want to start with this piece by Nick Foreman. The bond we formed via mechs reinforced that we should be loud w/ our love of this franchise as we may find friends & collaborators in the process."

This piece of art reveals a cinematic take on some familiar imagery. A giant mech on a military base and a soldier looking on. The video makes it clear that this is merely concept art and that it isn't necessarily meant to represent what will or will not be in the Metal Gear Solid movie. Still, it does represent Jordan Vogt-Roberts' vision and, even though it's one piece of art, it's pretty clear this is a man that understands what this should be.

Last November, Jurassic World co-writer Derek Connolly was brought on board to pen the screenplay for the adaptation. For now, there is no official word from the studio on a release date or any sort of green light for production on the Metal Gear Solid movie. What we do have is one man with a lot of love for the franchise who seems completely dedicated to making this movie a reality. You can check out the video and concept art from Jordan Vogt-Roberts' Twitter account for yourself below and be sure to keep up with the #MetalGear31st hashtag over the course of the next month or so to see what else he's got up his sleeve.

❗️Follow and retweet this thread to celebrate the 31st anniversary of @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN's METAL GEAR with 31 pieces of never before seen nano-machine-infused-artwork.



Tune in every day for new updates. Some surprises along the way...



Join me with hastag #METALGEAR31stpic.twitter.com/t6vtydKmiE — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) July 13, 2018