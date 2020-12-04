Sony's planned Metal Gear Solid movie seems to finally be moving forward with Oscar Isaac reportedly on board to play Solid Snake in the big-screen adaptation of the popular video game. Deadline reports that Isaac is now attached to the project, though the news hasn't yet been officially confirmed by the studio. Jordan Vogt-Roberts is also set to direct using a screenplay written by Derek Connolly. Avi Arad will produce and Peter Kang is overseeing the project for Sony.

The Metal Gear Solid movie is based on the hit video game of the same name, which was created by Hideo Kojima and published by Konami in 1998. A sequel to the original Metal Gear games, Metal Gear Solid is much more cinematic with a strong emphasis on voice acting and cutscenes. Its story follows Solid Snake, a soldier infiltrating a nuclear weapons facility to neutralize a terrorist threat. Players are encouraged to make their way through the game by using stealth and sneaking past guards to progress through each level.

In the world of video games, the Metal Gear franchise is still ongoing. One of the most recent installments of the series, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, was released in 2015 and serves as a prequel to the original game. More recently, Konami published the standalone title Metal Gear Survive in 2018, though it didn't include the Solid Snake character nor the involvement of Kojima. Even with several Metal Gear games releasing in the years since 1998, the first Metal Gear Solid still seems to be the most beloved entry of the entire series.

As of now, it's unclear when Metal Gear Solid will begin filming, in part due to Isaac's busy shooting schedule. He was recently bast by Disney to star as the titular superhero in Marvel's Moon Knight series for Disney+, marking his introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Isaac will also star in multiple other projects including Scens From a Marriage with Jessica Chastain and Francis and the Godfather with Jake Gyllenhaal. Many of Isaac's fans are also campaigning for him to get the role of Gomez in Tim Burton's Addams Family reboot series after voicing the character in the animated movies.

Oscar Isaac is also set to appear in Denis Villeneuve's Dune reboot, which was originally scheduled to premiere this month. The movie has since been delayed to Oct. 1, 2021. It won't be the only movie we can expect to see Isaac in next year, as he's also finished filming multiple other projects set to release in 2021. He will have starring roles in the Brian Petsos comedy Big Gold Brick and Paul Schrader's crime drama The Card Counter. Isaac will also reprise the role of Gomez Addams in The Addams Family 2, which will join Dune at the theater for an October 2021 release.

No release date has officially been set for the Metal Gear Solid movie, but with its lead star reportedly set to go, more updates on the project are likely to be soon forthcoming. This news was first reported by Deadline.