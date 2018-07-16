The Metal Gear Solid movie is one very important step closer to becoming a reality. Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island) has been feverishly trying to get this movie made and is extremely passionate about the source material. The man is determined to make the first genuinely great video game movie and he wants to do so by tackling Hideo Kojima's legendary series. Now, Vogt-Roberts has revealed that they've turned in the screenplay, which he feels, though bias, is pretty incredible.

Last week, Jordan Vogt-Roberts began celebrating the 31st anniversary of the original Metal Gear game by releasing a new piece of concept art for the movie each day for 31 days. The art he's released so far really has fans buzzing and, in a recent interview, he talked in-depth about the status of the project and how he plans to approach it. Here's what he had to say about the script.

"We actually just turned in the script... and I think it's one of the best scripts I've ever read. It's one of the coolest, weirdest, most [Hideo] Kojima things. Even being involved with it, I look at it as someone who was, like, I would make the hell out of this movie. But if I wasn't involved in it, then I would still look at that script and be like holy s***!"

Last we heard, Derek Connolly (Jurassic World) was hired to pen the screenplay for the Metal Gear Solid movie. Whether or not it was Connolly who penned this version, it sounds like, at least on paper, this could be something pretty great. As exciting as the prospect of this movie may be, there is an elephant in the room. No video game movie has ever been great and few have even been good. That was addressed during this interview with Jordan Vogt-Roberts. When discussing his approach, the filmmaker says that he feels great video game movies have been made, they just weren't based on video games.

"I do think that there basically have been great video game movies, they just weren't based on video games. I think both Snowpiercer and Edge of Tomorrow, essentially in my mind function, those are almost like perfect adaptations of video games that don't exist...Edge of Tomorrow even, just the mechanics of it is so embedded in the idea of how video games work, like respawning and then continuing. And Snowpiercer, just the left to right progression through a stage and then going into new levels. Those are video game movies. They just happen to be not based on video games."

He also talked about the idea of active versus passive experiences. In video games, the experience is active. In movies, it's passive. He wants to focus on the feeling that people get when playing the Metal Gear games, as opposed to slavishly trying to adapt the plot of any specific game. Whether or not this would all work in practice, the man is saying the right things and seems to be extremely passionate.

Currently, there is no release date set for the Metal Gear Solid movie. It appears that Vogt-Roberts is trying to drum up some support for the movie while the studio looks over the script. Let's hope that strategy pays off. You can check out the full interview, courtesy of the IGN YouTube channel, for yourself below. You can also check out the first four days of concept art so far released on his Twitter.

