Oscar Isaac is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in Hollywood. And that makes sense considering the man has a starring role in the past three Star Wars movies. That kind of gig gets you noticed. Isaac is attached to a couple of big-time upcoming projects (which we will get into further below) but now that the man has become one of the heaviest hitters Hollywood has to offer, what upcoming movie does he want to be a part of? How about Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts's Metal Gear Solid as Snake?

Yep, turns out that's exactly the role Isaac would love to tackle next. While participating in IGN's cast roundtable for Netflix and director J. C. Chandor's Triple Frontier, Isaac was asked which video game-turned-film he would want to be a part of, and Oscar Isaac was quick as Hell one the draw making sure to say the Hideo Kojima classic Metal Gear Solid. Specifically, he said: "Metal Gear Solid, that's the one. I'm throwing my hat in for that one."

As most of you guys know, this isn't the first time Isaac and the role of Snake have been in the same sentence, as back in August, artist Boss Logic did a take on the Ex Machina star as the grizzled Snake to much fanboy delight. Since then director Jordan Vogt-Roberts has taken to Twitter to respond to this casting idea with a disclaimer that makes sure to point out that what he says is not "news" and only mere musings on his part. But call it what you will, we're sharing it with you guys today. In the filmmakers' recent tweet he included screenshots of old messages between himself and the artist known as Boss Logic where the director asked the artist to photoshop the Oscar Isaac/Snake hybrid. Here's what he wrote to accompany the screenshots and pics of Isaac's Snake:

"To everyone asking how I feel about Oscar Isaac saying he wants to be Solid Snake. The full process required to cast an icon hasn't even started, but... Ask BossLogic where the idea for his brilliant mockup came from. The ball's in Oscar's court."

From the sounds of his tweet, it seems that Vogt-Roberts is all for Issac's taking on the role of Snake in his upcoming adaptation of Metal Gear Solid. And now it's really only up to Isaac to say if he actually wants the role or not now that sh*t just got real. If Isaac does take on the role, it will even further complicate the actor's busy schedule which currently includes a voice role in the upcoming animated The Addams Family movie and the role of Duke Leto Atreides in Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune co-starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, David Dastmalchian, and Charlotte Rampling. And let's not forget his return to a galaxy far, far away as the ever courageous Poe Dameron in director J.J. Abrams's low-budget indie flick Star Wars: Episode IX. But that little motion picture is already in post-production, so maybe Isaac will have the time to take on Snake here in the near future. This story comes to us from IGN