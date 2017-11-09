It looks like the long-gestating Metal Gear Solid movie is back on track. Sony has been working on bringing Solid Snake to the big screen for a very long time, but the project keeps stalling out before it ever really gets going. However, now it looks like the creative team is falling into place. The studio has officially hired Jurassic World writer Derek Connolly to pen the Metal Gear Solid movie. With any luck, this will be the draft that actually goes in front of cameras.

Derek Connolly joins director Jordan Vogt-Roberts on the project. The pair collaborated previously on this year's Kong: Skull Island, which was a huge success, both critically and financially. So having Sony reteam them for Metal Gear Solid absolutely makes sense on paper. The last writer that was reportedly brought on to have a crack at the project was Jay Basu (Monsters: Dark Continent) back in 2015. It's likely that Connolly will be writing a completely new draft, as the report makes no note of a rewrite.

The original Metal Gear Solid video game, which was created by Hideo Kojima, launched in 1998 for the original Playstation console. The game follows a soldier known as Solid Snake, who breaks into a nuclear weapons compound to stop a terrorist threat by a rogue special forces unit known as Foxhound. There have been more than 10 games in the series and it has spanned nearly two decades. Given the success the franchise has enjoyed via the medium of video games, it seems to be the perfect title to adapt for the big screen.

However, as movie fans and gamers will point out, Hollywood does not have a good track record when it comes to adapting video games for the big screen. In the last year or so we've seen movies like Assassin's Creed, Warcraft and yet another Resident Evil movie fail to achieve greatness. In most cases, even goodness. Despite that, many studios, and especially Sony (since they own a library of titles already) are still trying to crack the code and make a great video game movie happen. In addition to Metal Gear Solid, they're also currently developing an Uncharted movie, with Tom Holland set to star.

As far as Derek Connolly goes, even if you don't love what he's worked on, he's certainly worked on very successful movies. In addition to Jurassic World and Kong: Skull Island, he also has Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom under his belt and, though the script is being rewritten following the departure of director Colin Trevorrow, he wrote a draft of Star Wars 9.

Sony doesn't have a release date for the Metal Gear Solid movie at this time. Variety's report doesn't make any mention of a star attached to the role of Snake at the present time. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the project are made available.