Joining the ranks of Emmy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali, and now wrestler-turned-actor John Cena and everyone's favorite hobbit Elijah Wood, Method Man (Clifford Smith) is currently putting his name in the hat for the MCU. The actor/rapper made a splash on Instagram with an image that portrays the hip-hop legend as the time traveling mutant Lucas Bishop, or Bishop for short. The 50 year old talent tagged Marvel, Marvel Studios, and Kevin Feige, the House of Mouse's head cheese at Marvel. He went on to say, "Thanx for the look, now if we can get @marvel and @marvelstudios on board..er 'body tag." You can take a look at Method Man's X-Men look below.

The talented co-founder of Wu-Tang Clan is no stranger to acting. He has held his own on the small screen as well as big screen making appearances in shows such as ﻿The Last O.G.﻿ as well as ﻿C.S.I.: Miami.﻿While the MCU sets a much bigger stage than that, the actor is no stranger to the big screen either, having been in ﻿Peppermint, Shaft, The Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,﻿and ﻿Concrete Cowboy,﻿

Like Method Man, Lucas Bishop shares a complicated history. Previously Omar Sy was tapped to bring the mutant to life in ﻿X-Men: Days of Future Past﻿ but he was much younger. In previous iterations such as the comics as well as the original ﻿X-Men﻿ cartoon series, Bishop is portrayed as older and a little more rough around the edges and gritty, having come from a dystopian future that connects to the Age of Apocalypse time-line. Also like Method Man, who spits mad fire, Bishop shoots out energy beams which he creates by absorbing radiant energy, so they both have some common ground.

Previously mentioned, Mahershala Ali called his shot for portraying Blade in the upcoming MCU reboot of the franchise sporting the same name. John Cena is sort lobbying for the role of Ben Grimms Thing in the upcoming reboot of Marvels First Family, ﻿The Fantastic Four﻿ and also as previously mentioned Elijah Wood is looking to dip his toe in the water of the MCU. So much talent is already part of the MCU with names such as Oscar-Award winners Brie Larson, ﻿Cate Blanchett, Jeff Bridges, William Hurt, and Gwyneth Paltrow amongst several others, coupled with the vast economics of the MCU itself, a behemoth that seems to swallow every dollar it can, you can see why actors are attracted to it. Even actors such as Ethan Hawke, now known for more obscure roles are finding attractions to the MCU.

Ethan Hawke signed on as the villain, as of yet unnamed, in the upcoming ﻿Moon Knight﻿ series starring Oscar Isaac ﻿with Hawke naming Isaac as the sole reason he joined the project when he dropped by ﻿Late Night With Seth Myers﻿: "He's like 'Hey, I really liked The Good Lord Bird.' I was like 'Hey, cool, I really like your work. You're amazing' He's like 'Wanna be in Moon Knight with me!?'"

No matter how it shakes out, Method Man has shown his talents with his music, with his message, with his style and acting. There is no doubt that the MCU can view him as anything other than a man of many talents. Will Method Man be the next Bishop? Only time will tell, but we have plenty of time as the X-Men reboot from the MCU is still quite a ways away. Drop your thoughts in the comments below.