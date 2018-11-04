Artist BossLogic has created a new piece that shows us what Brie Larson could look like as Samus Aran in the Metroid movie. Earlier this week, the Captain Marvel star shared her epic Zero Suit Samus Halloween costume, and fans of the gaming series went crazy. Many assumed that the actress was just wearing the costume for fun, but when asked about it, Larson admitted that she wanted to make a Metroid movie, which made fans even more excited.

While there has not been anything official announced about Brie Larson starring as Samus Aran in a possible Metroid movie, artist BossLogic, who is on vacation in Hawaii, decided to whip up a quick rendering of what Larson could look like on the big screen. Both shots of the actress are taken from the side profile, with the first showing hints of the Zero Suit, and the second showing the iconic armor being digitally placed over her body. It's a simple piece, but it gets the point across.

A Metroid movie has been talked about for decades, but nothing has ever happened with it. John Woo was attached to direct the movie for Nintendo back in 2004, which then went through a three-year development process. The studio wanted to craft a film that would appeal to hardcore fans of the gaming series while attracting new fans at the same time. Since the storyline of the original games is similar to certain sci-fi films, they had to figure out a way around that aspect while keeping within Nintendo's tight restrictions around the design of the Samus Aran character.

A team of writers was brought on to help develop the Metroid movie, and the general consensus was to tell the origin story of Samus Aran, before she became the bad ass hero that we all know today. However, as the writers began to probe Nintendo for backstory info, they didn't have any, and were reluctant to mess around with what fans already knew about her. It's important to note that the gaming studio was still scarred by the Super Mario Bros. film, which was a complete and utter disaster. It's at this time that the project ground to a halt, three years after John Woo was attached.

A Metroid movie, if pulled off in the right way, could prove to be a monster success. Brie Larson is down to do it, and Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts has a pretty awesome premise that would focus on Samus Aran being alone and on the hunt. The director compared his vision for the project to Nicolas Winding Refn's Drive. As to whether or not a Metroid movie ever comes to be, that will depend on Nintendo trusting a studio and handing over creative freedom to craft an interesting storyline. You can check out Brie Larson as Samus Aran below, thanks to BossLogic's Twitter account.