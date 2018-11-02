Brie Larson's awesome Samus Halloween costume has fans wanting her to star in a big screen adaptation of Metroid. As it turns out, Brie Larson wants to make the movie as well. Halloween 2018 has come and gone, but Larson's Zero Suit Samus Aran costume is still being talked about, sparking rumors that the actress is taking on another female hero role, this time in the iconic Nintendo franchise. Larson had the look down perfectly, even down to the blonde hair that Samus has in the video game series. A Metroid movie has been talked about for years, but nothing has ever come into fruition.

Brie Larson is currently Captain Marvel for the MCU, so she more than likely doesn't have the time to play Samus Aran in a Metroid film. With that being said, it seems that the actress is willing to works some overtime. When a fan asked on social media about her Halloween costume, Larson said, "I want to make that movie." The character made her debut back in 1986 on the Nintendo Entertainment System and it was revealed back in 2004 that Director John Woo was attached to develop a big screen adaptation of the popular game series. However, the project later fell apart.

Samus Aran's Zero Suit is what she wears underneath her armor and it made its debut in the final stages of 2004's Metroid: Zero Mission. The suit has gained popularity over the years, mainly due to the fact that it has been used in the Super Smash Bros. Nintendo games. Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts has also talked about making a Metroid movie over the years and has come up with an intriguing idea. He explains.

"I have a pitch for a Metroid movie. They'll never let me do it. It's too crazy... It legitimately would be (Samus) alone. It would be a little bit of her talking to herself. As soon as they introduce other talking characters in those games, to me it loses everything. You put her alone and it's almost got a little bit more to do with the silence of a movie like Drive. Like the quietness and having it be like a real, intense mood piece, but mixed with sci-fi."

Jordan Vogt-Roberts brings up a good point about the Metroid franchise and the introduction of Samus talking to other characters. Many fans of the series were not into the idea either. With his pitch for the film, Brie Larson has the acting chops to pull off a role that would mainly have the character on her own. Larson may have been planting the seed of the Metroid movie in the eyes of the franchise's fans.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has said that Brie Larson's Captain Marvel will play a major role in the MCU's Phase 4, taking on a Tony Stark-like role, which means that the actress is going to be pretty busy for the foreseeable future. For now, we have the Carol Danvers standalone movie to look forward to, which hits theaters early next year. Hopefully, Larson's Halloween costume ignites talk of a Metroid movie for the future. You can check out the awesome Zero Suit Samus Aran costume below, thanks to Brie Larson's Twitter account.

I hope not. I want to make that movie. https://t.co/6ZneOLu2Wh — Brie Larson (@brielarson) November 2, 2018

Brie Larson was samus and I had a gay panic attack pic.twitter.com/sSUrVWjwQi — evie 🧸 (@kittyprdye) November 1, 2018