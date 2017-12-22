Juan Luis Lagunas Rosales, known as "El Pirata de Culiacan," aka, "The Pirate of Culiacan," left his hometown in Sinaloa at the age of 15 after dropping out of high school. He grew up in the nearby city of Culiacan, where he earned his nickname, and a reputation for hard drinking and partying. The viral video star had a majorly successful YouTube channel devoted to posting videos of him chugging alcohol and passing out, earning himself more than a million followers on Facebook alone, plus an additional 300,000 on Instagram, waiting to see what he'd do next. But an insult to a notorious drug lord coast him his life.

Juan Luis Lagunas Rosales, aged 17, seemed like he was in a hurry to grow up in his videos; he drew a beard on his chin and tattooed his arms to look older. His Instagram photos show him posing with large guns, half-naked women, and luxury cars. He was enamored with the viral video lifestyle and partied hard and acted drunk through his videos, which earned him all of his followers. However, an insult to Mexico's most dangerous drug lord in a video ended up as his last. Lagunas Rosales, in a recent video, reportedly said, "El Mencho a mi me pela la verga," which, loosely translated, means, "suck my c$%k." It's not clear why Lagunas took aim at "El Mencho," but the insult was in line with his viral behavior.

Sinaloa is one of Mexico's most violent states, and Juan Luis Lagunas Rosales took aim at one of its most dangerous drug lords, according to United States government officials. Nemesio Ocegera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho," is the leader of the New Generation Cartel of Jalisco, one of the most powerful drug cartels. He previously served three years in prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin in the United States. Apparently "El Mencho" doesn't have much of a sense of humor and had Lagunas Rosales executed with 15 bullets.

Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación, or CJNG, have been around for only about half a decade, but with their swift rise, they have already achieved legendary status in Mexico. The cartel has established trafficking routes in dozens of countries on six continents and controls territory spanning half of Mexico, including along both coasts and both borders. "(CJNG) have increased their operations like no other criminal organization to date," said a classified Mexican intelligence report obtained by the newspaper El Universal. This past May, Mexico's attorney general, Raúl Cervantes, declared them the most ubiquitous cartel in the country.

Forget El Chapo, "El Mencho" is the new lord of the underground and it's in your best interests not to publicly take aim at him. Juan Luis Lagunas Rosales' death comes at the end of one of Mexico's deadliest years on record. The country averaged some 69 murders a day, according to multiple sources. Laguna Rosales' death also gained attention from the musicians he worked with as well as his legion of followers. The improvised message to a Mexican drug cartel ended up costing him his life and is now being treated as a cautionary tale. You can read more about Juan Luis Lagunas Rosales' death via Fox News.