Michael B. Jordan has been dubbed by People magazine as 2020's Sexiest Man Alive, making the Black Panther star the latest celebrity to be given the flattering moniker. The news comes about seven years after Jordan was named in the publication's first annual "Ones to Watch" portfolio based on his work in Fruitvale Station. Although Jordan has achieved a lot with his career in the years since, the actor is still feeling very good about earning this year's Sexiest Man Alive title.

"It's a cool feeling," Jordan, who is up to direct Creed 3 as well as return to star, says of the honor. "You know, everybody always made that joke, like, 'Mike, this is the one thing you're probably not going to get.' But it's a good club to be a part of."

Jordan also says that the women in his family "are definitely proud of this one," noting that his late grandmother might have been happier than anyone. "When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they're definitely going to have a special place for," Jordan said.

Mel Gibson was the first celebrity named as People's Sexiest Man Alive when the annual title was first awarded in 1985. In subsequent years, other major stars have been dubbed with the moniker, including Sean Connery, Tom Cruise, Keanu Reeves, Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, George Clooney, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. More recently, singer John Legend was named as 2019's Sexiest Man Alive, following the prior year's win by The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba.

After his acclaimed performance in Fruitvale Station, Jordan found greater fame by portraying the chiseled boxer Adonis Creed in the 2015 Rocky spinoff Creed, reuniting with director Ryan Coogler. Although it can be incredibly challenging to create a successful spinoff to a hit movie series, Creed turned out to be a hit, and Jordan would reprise the role in 2018. It would also appear that we're going to see him back in the role soon enough, as it was reported last month that Jordan would make his directorial debut by helming Creed III in addition to starring in the lead role.

In his third collaboration with Coogler, Jordan also starred in the 2018 Marvel movie Black Panther as Killmonger, the villain who challenges T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman). He has since starred in the legal drama No Mercy and can next be seen in the 2021 thriller Without Remorse, based on the Tom Clancy novel of the same name. The movie will be released digitally on Amazon Prime Video sometime next year. Meanwhile, Jordan also appears in the Netflix superhero series Raising Dion and will reprise Killmonger in Marvel's What If...? series.

Jordan also appears to have the brains to go with the looks. Along with People naming him 2020's Sexiest Man Alive, Time Magazine also included him as one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2020. Clearly, Jordan is more popular than ever, and we'll likely be seeing a lot more of the Hollywood star in the years to come. This news comes to us from People.