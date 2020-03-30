Let the Bayhem commence. Sony Pictures has locked down Michael Bay for an overall deal, which will see the blockbuster filmmaker behind the Transformers franchise producing new movies and TV shows for the studio, via his Bay Films production company. Bay has already lined up his next movie as part of the deal, titled Black Five, which is based on his own original concept.

According to a new report, Sony Pictures, where Michael Bay made his first movie Bad Boys, has been working on this overall deal for some time and it was being hammered out in January. However, given what's going on in the world right now, it took some extra time to iron out the details. It's done now though and Bay has found a new home for his future projects. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed at this time, but Bay has expensive tastes and often produces huge hits, so it's likely this is an enriching deal for the 55-year-old director and producer.

Black Five, meanwhile, is set to be Michael Bay's next directorial effort. Ehren Kruger (Top Gun: Maverick) is set to pen the screenplay. There is no word on who might star, nor is it clear when production could get underway. Again, given the state of things in the entertainment industry right now, that is difficult to determine with so much uncertainty abound. Details are scarce, in terms of story, as it's simply described as an "ensemble drama." This will be the second original project in a row for Bay following last year's 6 Underground, which starred Ryan Reynolds and was made for Netflix. Though not a critical success by any stretch, the action flick was viewed by nearly 100,000 member households.

This is a big win for Sony Pictures at a time when the industry is in the middle of a major period of change as the future progressively shifts toward streaming. Not to mention the relatively uncertain future, once things return to some semblance of normalcy. Michael Bay has proved to be a reliable hit-maker, both as a director and producer, dating back to his earliest days. To date, Bay's directorial efforts have grossed more than $6.4 billion at the global box office. The bulk of that comes from Bay's five Transformers movies, which earned more than $4.2 billion combined. Some of Bay's other hits include Aramgeddon and The Rock.

As a producer, Michael Bay has had a lot of success in the horror arena, as he is behind The Purge franchise, as well as 2018's breakout hit A Quiet Place. Bay is returning to produce A Quiet Place: Part II, which recently had its release date pushed back in definitely. On the TV side, Bay produces Jack Ryan for Amazon, which is one of the company's highest-rated original shows. Bay was also behind Black Sails for Starz. This news comes to us via Deadline.